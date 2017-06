ROCK SPRINGS — The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a special meeting at 8:30 am on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in Classrooms 1, 2, and 3 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

.

Agenda

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

I. Call to Order – Richard Mathey

II. Executive Session – Richard Mathey

III. Adjournment – Richard Mathey