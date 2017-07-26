Memorial Hospital Trustees Host Meeting With Foundation Tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting with the hospital’s Foundation Board for Thursday, July 27.
They will have dinner at 5:30 pm, followed by a workshop with the foundation board at 6 pm.
The meeting will take place at MHSC in Classrooms 1, 2, & 3.
The Agenda
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome Hospital Foundation Board Members
III. Foundation Board Update
IV. Foundation Director Update
V. Hospital Board Update
VI. Interim Chief Executive Officer Update
VII. Executive Session as Needed
VIII. Adjournment
Next Workshop Meeting with the Foundation Board
Thursday, October 26, 2017
5:30 pm – Dinner
6 pm – Meeting