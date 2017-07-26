Memorial Hospital Trustees Host Meeting With Foundation Tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting with the hospital’s Foundation Board for Thursday, July 27.

They will have dinner at 5:30 pm, followed by a workshop with the foundation board at 6 pm.

The meeting will take place at MHSC in Classrooms 1, 2, & 3.

The Agenda

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome Hospital Foundation Board Members

III. Foundation Board Update

IV. Foundation Director Update

V. Hospital Board Update

VI. Interim Chief Executive Officer Update

VII. Executive Session as Needed

VIII. Adjournment

Next Workshop Meeting with the Foundation Board

Thursday, October 26, 2017

5:30 pm – Dinner

6 pm – Meeting