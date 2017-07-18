Men’s Softball Team Thanks Community For Supporting Their Championship Win

Letter to the editor,

I was not sure who to contact, but I wanted to submit something in appreciation of our local community.

Last weekend we took a group of Men’s Softball players up to Gillette for the USA State Softball Tournament.

We did not have matching jerseys or the funds to go. However, after my employer overheard me talking with my team about not being able to attend, we were given a donation from Country Home Mortgage to pay our team registration, entry fee, and last second uniforms.

We were also given a 24 hour turnaround to print uniforms from scratch from Unique Designs here in town.

I wanted to say thank you to both of these businesses for helping our team make it to the tournament and bringing home a State Championship.

It would have been impossible to make the trip, pay the fees, and get matching jerseys without this assistance. Also, wanted to thank all of the employers of the local players for allowing them time away from work and their families to compete for a State Championship.

It is not often that adult competitors in the area get recognition, and I wanted to personally thank them and this community.

Pictured

Back L to R: Alexander Moreno, Wade Leible, Steven Zajic, Jonathan Surat, Drew Tidwell, Chad Sheridan, Ryan Hughes

Front L to R: Brekon Byers, Tyrel Mohr, Danny Blaisdell, Josh Cook, Brandon Sharp-Haun, Cayden Hughes

Huge thank you to all people involved in helping us!!

Jonathan D. Surat