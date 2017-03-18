Meredith Captures Fourth Place at NCAA Championships

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After securing the second All-American status of his career on Friday, junior Bryce Meredith finished fourth overall in the 141-pound weight class at the NCAA Championships on Saturday morning. Meredith went 4-2 during the three-day tournament in St. Louis.

“I thought Bryce (Meredith) wrestled extremely well,” Cowboy head coach Mark Branch said. “It was a dangerous position, but it’s a good teaching point for all of our guys. He wrestled great and just like most sports, crazy things can happen. It doesn’t change the way I feel about how our guys showed up here in St. Louis. Just like last year, we came to wrestle. I’m proud of how all the guys wrestled. It’s so much more satisfying to be able to walk away with that All-American plaque.”

With no finalists from team’s below UW in the team standings, Wyoming finished tied with Rider for 21st with 20 total team points. It was the 19th top-25 finish for the Brown and Gold at the NCAA Championships.

“We know we have to build to where we are at,” Branch added. “The goal is always to bring ten guys to Nationals. Drew (Templeman) and Cole (Mendenhall) will be missed and I am proud of how they competed. There is high expectations as always, but we know we’ll have to get back to fixing things. We’ll get better from this weekend and it’s pretty exciting to have some to build off of.”

The Cheyenne native claimed the 16th top-four finish for a Cowboy wrestler all-time at NCAAs after becoming just the seventh Poke to earn All-American honors at least twice in a career, and just the first to earn the distinction in two-consecutive years since Alfonso Hernandez in 2012-13.

Despite giving up a takedown early in the opening period of the junior’s first match on Saturday against Missouri’s Jaydin Eierman, Meredith countered with a reversal of his own to match the score at two. A four-point nearfall for Meredith pushed his lead to 6-2 in the second period. Eierman scored one more takedown but it wasn’t enough as the Cheyenne native moved on with an 8-4 decision.

The third place match came down to former teammates in Meredith and North Carolina State’s Kevin Jack. It was the second time of the championships, and the third time in his career that Meredith challenged Jack in the NCAA tournament.

The tenth-seeded Meredith quickly took a shot for a takedown and a 2-0 lead before Jack earned an escape. Meredith would come out on top at the end of the second period with another takedown and a 4-2 lead. In the final period, he had a 5-2 advantage before Jack got the fall to secure third place.

The two-time All-American ended another tremendous campaign with a 32-8 record for the Brown and Gold.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors:





Wyoming Results

125 – Drew Templeman

Champ. Round 1: Templeman dec. Conor Youtsey (UM), 4-3

Champ. Round 2: No. 2 Joey Dance (Va .Tech) maj. dec. Templeman, 12-2

Cons. Round 1: Templeman maj. dec. Jake Gromacki (Clarion), 10-2

Cons. Round 2: No. 7 Sean Russell (Edin) dec. Templeman, 4-2

141 – Bryce Meredith

Champ. Round 1: Meredith maj. Nick Longo (OU), 12-4

Champ. Round 2: Meredith maj. dec. Jonathan Hathaway (Oregon State), 8-0

Quarterfinals: No. 10 Meredith dec. No. 2 Kevin Jack (NCST), 6-5

Semifinals: No. 6 George DiCamillo (UVA) dec. No. 10 Meredith, 10-7

Consolation semifinals: No. 10 Meredith dec. No. 8 Jaydin Eierman (Missouri), 8-4

Third-Place match: No. 2 Kevin Jack (NCST) fall No. 10 Meredith, 6:55

149 – Cole Mendenhall

Champ. Round 1: Anthony Collica (OSU) maj. dec. Mendenhall, 11-2

Cons. Round 1: Mendenhall dec. Sam Krivus (UVA), 4-1

Cons. Round 1: No. 16 Jordan Laster (Prin) dec. Mendenhall, 6-4 SV1

157 – Archie Colgan

Champ. Round 1: Chase Delande (Edin) dec. No. 15 Colgan, 6-2

Cons. Round 1: No. 15 Colgan dec. Jake Danishek (Indiana), 9-6

Cons. Round 2: No. 15 Colgan dec. Victor Lopez (Buck), 3-1

Cons. Round 3: No. 15 Colgan dec. Taleb Rahmani (Pitt), 6-2

Blood Round: Paul Fox (Stanford) dec. Colgan, 5-4 TB1

165 – Branson Ashworth

Champ. Round 1: No. 14 Ashworth dec. Brian Hamann (NCST), 7-0

Champ. Round 2: No. 3 Vincenzo Joseph (PSU) maj. dec. No. 14 Ashworth, 12-4

Cons. Round of 16: Joseph Gunter (Iowa) dec. No. 14 Ashworth, 6-3