Meredith Edged at All-Star Classic

LARAMIE– Senior Bryce Meredith participated in one of the featured bouts of Sunday’s NWCA All-Star Classic at Princeton’s Jadwin Gym. The Cheyenne native faced his former teammate in Kevin Jack of North Carolina State during the event.

Jack, ranked No. 2 in the nation at 141 pounds, scored a reversal with seven seconds remaining to take the 8-7 decision over No. 3 Meredith.

Meredith Looked Sharp

“I thought Bryce (Meredith) looked sharp today,” Cowboy head coach Mark Branch said. “He may have been a little overly aggressive, but that isn’t bad to have at this point.

“I was surprised after that first period with the score tied at zero, but neither of those guys disappointed. He wrestled one of the best guys in the country, and I believe he should be walking away with a lot of confidence.”



Recap of the Match

Both wrestlers had quick leg attacks in the opening period, but neither were able to score. Meredith chose bottom to begin the second period and quickly escaped to get on the board. Jack then scored a takedown only to be followed by a crafty reversal from Meredith.

With an escape from Jack, the two former teammates entered the third period tied at three. Jack chose bottom and then took another escape for a 4-3 advantage with 1:30 remaining.

Looking to attack, Meredith added a takedown for a 5-4 advantage before Jack scored a reversal to push him in front, 6-5. Meredith quickly scored another reversal before Jack sealed the 8-7 victory with a reversal of his own.



Meredith Adapted Well to New Rules

“There was a lot that happened late in the third period,” Branch added. “But looking at the new rules, it was obvious he did well adapting and in some positions he was very aware and knew what he needed to do to keep himself out of danger.

“I like how he kept the pressure on and I think if he continues to do that, he won’t have any problem scoring.”



The Event Kicked Off the College Wrestling Season

The event was the 52nd annual showcase of the nation’s top college wrestling stars in a dual meet format that kicks off the college wrestling season. It was previously a post-season or late-season event.



Meredith is the Seventh UW Wrestler to Compete at All-Star Classic

Meredith is the seventh UW wrestler to compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic. Cowboy wrestlers are 2-6 all-time at the event.



Up Next

Meredith and the rest of the Cowboys will open the dual-meet portion of their 2017-18 season on Nov. 17 at Nebraska.