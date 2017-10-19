Meredith to Face Jack at NWCA All-Star Classic

LARAMIE– The National Wrestling Coaches’ Association (NWCA) announced on Thursday that senior Bryce Meredith will take on Kevin Jack of North Carolina State in the 52nd NWCA All-Star Classic.

The annual preseason showcase is set to take place at Jadwin Gym on the campus of Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, on Nov. 5. The event will be streamed live on trackwrestling.com.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Meredith Looks Forward to the Challenge

“It’s great for our wrestling program,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “It’s a significant event and a great experience for all the wrestlers to represent their schools. Bryce (Meredith) looks forward to the challenge and definitely understands how great of an opportunity it is once again.”

The NWCA All-Star Classic, hosted by Wrestlers in Business Network and sponsored by Princeton Brain and Spine and Northwestern Mutual Life, is set for 1 p.m. MT. For more information, including ticket information, visit goallstarclassic.com.

Fourth Meeting Between Meredith and Jack

Jack, a two-time All-American, will face Meredith at 141 pounds as announced by the NWCA. It will mark the fourth meeting between Meredith and Jack. The former teammates first met in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Championships where Meredith pulled off the upset of then third-ranked Jack.

Meredith came away with a 5-4 decision in the first meeting before taking a 6-5 decision in the quarterfinals at Nationals a season ago. Jack then pinned Meredith in the third-place match for his first win against his former teammate.

Seventh Poke to Earn All-American Honors Twice

Last season the Cheyenne, Wyo., native became the seventh Poke to earn All-American honors twice in a career and first since Alfonso Hernandez (2012-13). His fourth place finish led the Brown and Gold to a share of 21st-place at Nationals after going 4-2 during the three-day tournament in St. Louis.

It marked the 16th top-four finish for a Cowboy wrestler all-time at NCAAs and he finished the year with a 32-8 record with 12 pins, eight majors and four tech falls. He has a 61-13 (18 falls) record heading into his final collegiate season.

Jack is Three-Time NCAA Qualifier

Jack is also a three-time NCAA qualifier. He enters his senior season as the two-time defending ACC Champion at 141 pounds and was also named the ACC Championship Most Outstanding Wrestler a year ago. He has a career record of 92-16 while a member of the Wolfpack.

He took third at 141 pounds at last year’s NCAA Championships after a fifth place finish in 2015.

Wyoming is 2-5 in All-Star Classic

Meredith became the seventh Cowboy to compete in the All-Star Classic a year ago. He is the first since Joe LeBlanc to compete twice. Before Meredith’s bout with Ashnault last year, UW last appeared in the All-Star Classic in November of 2011 with Shane Onufer (165) and LeBlanc (184) both competing.

LeBlanc is the only Cowboy wrestler to win a bout in the All-Star Classic, winning both of his appearances in 2010 and 2011. Overall, Wyoming is 2-5 in the event.

WHAT: 52nd NWCA All-Star Classic hosted by Wrestlers in Business Network

WHEN: Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Jadwin Gym, Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.

TICKETS: $20 (group discounts available)

SOCIAL MEDIA: #ComeBackToJadwin #allstarclassic2017 #wrestleback

INFO: www.goallstarclassic.com