Meredith Places Third, Colgan Takes Fifth in Vegas

LARAMIE– Seniors Bryce Meredith and Archie Colgan led the University of Wyoming wrestling team on Saturday at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Meredith took third at 141 pounds, while Colgan placed fifth at 157 pounds for the Brown and Gold.

UW Finished in Ninth Place

On the strength of its two placers, UW took ninth in the team standings with 61 total points, just edging No. 25 Stanford and No. 18 Wisconsin. The Cowboys also finished ahead of No. 8 Minnesota, No. 16 Edinboro, No. 20 Purdue, No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 24 Pitt.

It was the second-straight year, Wyoming claimed a top-ten finish as a team and had at least two individuals place at the CKLV Invite.



Bridges Dropped His Match

Montorie Bridges scored first with an escape in his only match of the day against Austin DeSanto of Drexel. He ultimately was unable to overcome a takedown and two-point nearfall as DeSanto ran away with a 7-3 decision over the redshirt freshman.



Meredith Drops Semifinal

In the 141 pound semifinals, an early scramble started the excitement early in the match between Diakomihalis and Meredith. Diakomihalis struck first with a single-leg takedown late in the opening period. Meredith earned his first point at the beginning of the third with an escape.

A riding time point for Meredith took the match to overtime tied at two. After a mad scramble, Diakomihalis would then pick up the takedown for the 4-2 decision.



Meredith Secures Third-Place Bout

In the consolation semifinals against No. 20 Mason Smith (CMU), Meredith used three takedowns and riding time to earn a 7-3 decision and ease his way in to the third-place bout against No. 7 Chad Red Jr. of Nebraska.



Meredith Takes Third

Meredith went to work early against Red but came away scoreless after one. Meredith jumped into the lead with a third-period reversal, then used up the clock, added one more takedown and a riding time point for the 5-3 victory.

It was Meredith’s third win over a ranked opponent in Las Vegas.



Colgan Wins First Two Matches

Colgan was well prepared for his first two matches on Saturday. He majored both Justin Thomas of Oklahoma and Binghamton’s Tristan Rifanburg to setup a showdown with fourth-ranked and No. 1 seed at 157 pounds Tyler Berger of Nebraska in the consolation semifinals.

Colgan picked up a takedown and reversal late in the final period, but he was unable to overcome Berger, as he fell by a 6-4 decision.



Colgan Gets Fifth Place

In the fifth-place match, Colgan ended the invite on a good note with a 6-4 decision over Coleman Hammond (CSUB). With his five wins over the weekend, Colgan now needs one more to tie for 20th all-time in Cowboy history. He currently holds a 92-36 career record while wearing the Brown and Gold.



Ashworth Drops Consolidation Match

Junior Branson Ashworth pulled a tough draw with seventh-ranked Isaiah White in his first consolation match of the day. Ashworth was able to score a takedown in the third period but White moved on with the 4-2 decision.



Up Next

The Pokes are back in action Saturday, Dec. 9. They will travel to Ames, Iowa, for a 7 p.m. MT dual with Iowa State.



Wyoming CKLV Invite Results



125 pounds: Trent Olson, 3-1

Will Bardezbain (Kent State) fall Olson, 2:45

Olson dec. Ethan Rotondo (Wisconsin), 9-3

Olson dec. Michael Johnson (UNC), 5-3

Olson fall Michael Russo (Cornell), 2:53



133 pounds: Montorie Bridges, 4-2

Bridges tech. fall Lane Peters (Army West Point), 21-1

Bridges dec. Steve Polakowski (Minnesota), 5-2

No. 9 Luke Pletcher (Ohio State) dec. Bridges, 8-6

Bridges fall Josh Finesilver (Duke), 0:51

Bridges major Dresdan Simon (CMU), 12-4

Austin Desanto (Drexel) dec. Bridges, 7-3



141 pounds: Bryce Meredith, 5-1

Meredith major A.C. Headlee (North Carolina), 14-3

Meredith dec. Nikko Villarreal (Arizona State), 4-0

Meredith fall No. 19 Kanen Storr (Iowa State), 2:04

No. 12 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. Meredith, 4-2 SV

Meredith dec. No. 20 Mason Smith (CMU), 7-3

Third Place Match: Meredith dec. No. 7 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska), 5-3



149 pounds: Sam Turner, 1-2

Turner dec. No. 20 Nick Monico (Kent State), 6-2

Michael Sprague (American) dec. Turner, 6-1

Sam Krivus (Virginia) dec. Tuner, 4-1



157 pounds: Archie Colgan, 5-2

Colgan tech. fall J.J. Wolfe (EMU), 19-4

Colgan dec. Eric Hong (American), 2-0

No. 5 Josh Shields (Arizona State) dec. Colgan, 3-1 SV-1

Colgan major Justin Thomas (Oklahoma), 12-1

Colgan major Tristan Rifanburg (Binghamton), 12-3

No. 4 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) dec. Colgan, 6-4

Fifth Place Match: Colgan dec. Coleman Hammond (CSUB), 6-4



165 pounds: Branson Ashworth, 4-2

Zac Carson (EMU) dec. Ashworth, 7-2

Ashworth med. forfeit Isaiah Holt (Fresno State)

Ashworth dec. Dawaylon Barnes (Oklahoma), 9-3

Ashworth major Jacob Morrissey (Purdue), 16-1

Ashworth dec. Jake Wentzel (Pitt), 3-1

No. 7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. Ashworth, 4-2



174 pounds: Kyle Pope, 1-2

Pope dec. No. 17 Ben Harvey (Army West Point), 7-4

No. 8 Taylor Lujan (UNI) fall Pope, 3:56

Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech) dec. Pope, 3-2



184 pounds: Chaz Polson, 2-2

Isaac Deaton (UNK) dec. Polson, 13-10

Polson fall Austin Klient (Cal Baptist), 3:00

Polson tech. fall Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 16-0

Chip Ness (UNC) dec. Polson, 10-8



197 pounds: Cody Vigoren, 2-2

Vigoren dec. Nick May (Michigan State), 4-1

Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Vigoren, 5-3

Vigoren dec. Rico Stormer (Harvard), 9-3

Tanner Orndorff (UVU) dec. Vigoren, 6-5



285 pounds: Hunter Mullins, 2-2

Mullins dec. Devin Nye (Kent State), 3-2

Mullins dec. Jon Spaulding (Edinboro), 4-2

No. 13 Nathan Butler (Stanford) major Mullins, 12-0

Cody Crawford (Oregon State) dec. Mullins, 3-2



*Intermat individual rankings.