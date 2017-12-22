Merry Pugmas: Tis the Season for New Wheels From 307 Auto

Merry Pugmas and Happy Holidays from Tesla, the mascot at 307 Auto Plaza!

Check out the great holiday deals going on right now. You could be driving home with your dream car before Christmas.

2016 Lincoln MKX

This classy ride is all wheel drive and fully loaded.

$33,995 / 0 Down / $479 per month OAC

Free Plates! And taxes included in the payment!

2015 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

This bike has 6,900 miles and is in perfect condition. Priced to sell at $12,500.

$12,500 / 0 down / $228 per month OAC

Free Plates! And taxes included in the payment!

2016 Chrysler 300C

This vehicle has 43,xxx miles and comes fully loaded with leather seats, navigation, huge sunroof, remote start, and All Wheel Drive! Clean 1 owner Carfax.

$21,995 / 0 down / $299 per month OAC

Stop in at 307 Auto Plaza to meet Tesla the Pug and see all the great deals they have for you!

307 Auto Plaza

85 Gateway Blvd

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-362-2897

Follow 307 Auto Plaza on Facebook

