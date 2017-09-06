MHSC Employees Go Above And Beyond

ROCK SPRINGS – To go above and beyond what’s required in any job shows passion, commitment and caring.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has dozens of people who have taken the time to learn about and become certified in a variety of areas.

Certification is a mark of excellence and validates mastery of knowledge, skills, and abilities in one’s role said MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson. Ongoing learning and practice requirements are then validated through recertification.

Obtaining certification is voluntary, serving to show an even greater commitment to career development and dedication to patient care. Everyone in the health care equation – patients and families, employers – all benefit from certifications attained by employees.

Here is the most recent list of MHSC employees with certifications:

Julie Lange: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse

Isabelle Holland: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse

Deb Davis: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse

Melissa Mansfield: CNOR, Certified Nurse Operating Room

Shawn Gilmore: CST, Certified Surgical Technician

Karen Frost: CRCST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician

Julie Nordwall: CRST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician

Gail Goldman: CEN, Certified Emergency Nurse

Nicole Mandros: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse

Monica Bennett: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse

Elizabeth Will: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse

Alisa Orr: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse

Dawn Piaia: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse

Sarah Corhn: Certified Lactation Counselor

Carol Dana: Certified Lactation Counselor

Amanda Molski: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality

Kalpana Pokhrel: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality

Kristy Nielson: CCRN and CNE; Certified Critical Care Nurse, Certified Nurse Educator

Krysta Padilla: Essentials of Critical Care Orientation Certification

Sue Baker: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances

Connie Fields: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Janelle Nickell: CHDS, Certified Healthcare Documentation Specialist

Keith Carnahan: Certified Radiation Safety Officer

Amber Fisk: aPHR, Associate Professional in HR

Suzan Campbell: SPHR and ARM; Senior Professional in Human Resources, Associate in Risk Management

Shane Sager: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist, certified in Pulmonary Function Testing and Neonatal and Pediatric Specialty

Travis Hardin: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist

Autumn Moffatt: CPS, Certified Professional Coder

Cindy Harkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer, Certified Phlebotomist

Tammie Henderson: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Natalie Harrison: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Mason Pope: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, CNA, EMT-B

Corey Worden: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Gaila Gray: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Tanisha Winner: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Angela Kendall: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Phlebotomist

Cherell O’Driscoll: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Jessica Voelker: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer

Jacki Dewitt: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Laboratory Assistant

Jessica Ice: Hair Follicle Testing certified

Lexy Newman: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Karissa Corley: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Gina Elkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Phlebotomy Technician

Jennifer LaFave: Breath Alcohol Testing certified

Suzanne Chick: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Ashley Lundgren: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Ruth Chipp: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Noah Gray: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Victoria Radovanic: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Sue Baker: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Devonna Jetmore: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Roy Smith: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Christopher Fields: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Aneda Hazelett: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Christina Sanders: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Nicole Stainbrook: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Christine Radakovich: certified Professional Coach