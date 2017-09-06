MHSC Employees Go Above And Beyond

ROCK SPRINGS – To go above and beyond what’s required in any job shows passion, commitment and caring.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has dozens of people who have taken the time to learn about and become certified in a variety of areas.
Certification is a mark of excellence and validates mastery of knowledge, skills, and abilities in one’s role said MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson. Ongoing learning and practice requirements are then validated through recertification.
Obtaining certification is voluntary, serving to show an even greater commitment to career development and dedication to patient care. Everyone in the health care equation – patients and families, employers – all benefit from certifications attained by employees.
Here is the most recent list of MHSC employees with certifications:
Julie Lange: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse
Isabelle Holland: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse
Deb Davis: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse
Melissa Mansfield: CNOR, Certified Nurse Operating Room
Shawn Gilmore: CST, Certified Surgical Technician
Karen Frost: CRCST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician
Julie Nordwall: CRST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician
Gail Goldman: CEN, Certified Emergency Nurse
Nicole Mandros: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse
Monica Bennett: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse
Elizabeth Will: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse
Alisa Orr: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse
Dawn Piaia: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse
Sarah Corhn: Certified Lactation Counselor
Carol Dana: Certified Lactation Counselor
Amanda Molski: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality
Kalpana Pokhrel: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality
Kristy Nielson: CCRN and CNE; Certified Critical Care Nurse, Certified Nurse Educator
Krysta Padilla: Essentials of Critical Care Orientation Certification
Sue Baker: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances
Connie Fields: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Janelle Nickell: CHDS, Certified Healthcare Documentation Specialist
Keith Carnahan: Certified Radiation Safety Officer
Amber Fisk: aPHR, Associate Professional in HR
Suzan Campbell: SPHR and ARM; Senior Professional in Human Resources, Associate in Risk Management
Shane Sager: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist, certified in Pulmonary Function Testing and Neonatal and Pediatric Specialty
Travis Hardin: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist
Autumn Moffatt: CPS, Certified Professional Coder
Cindy Harkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer, Certified Phlebotomist
Tammie Henderson: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Natalie Harrison: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Mason Pope: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, CNA, EMT-B
Corey Worden: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Gaila Gray: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Tanisha Winner: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Angela Kendall: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Phlebotomist
Cherell O’Driscoll: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Jessica Voelker: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer
Jacki Dewitt: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Laboratory Assistant
Jessica Ice: Hair Follicle Testing certified
Lexy Newman: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Karissa Corley: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Gina Elkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Phlebotomy Technician
Jennifer LaFave: Breath Alcohol Testing certified
Suzanne Chick: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Ashley Lundgren: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Ruth Chipp: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Noah Gray: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Victoria Radovanic: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Sue Baker: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Devonna Jetmore: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Roy Smith: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Christopher Fields: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Aneda Hazelett: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Christina Sanders: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Nicole Stainbrook: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Christine Radakovich: certified Professional Coach