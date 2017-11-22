MHSC Has New CFO

ROCK SPRINGS – Longtime hospital employee Tami Love is the new chief financial officer for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

CEO Irene Richardson made the announcement earlier this month.

“Tami will be an excellent addition to our executive team,” Richardson said. “Her commitment and experience is a perfect fit for this role.

Love started at MHSC in 2000 as an accounting analyst and has been the hospital controller (finance director) since 2010. During that time, she oversaw the Fiscal Services Department, responsible for maintaining the general ledger, fixed assets, budgeting, payroll and accounts payable functions.

In her new role, she will direct Fiscal Services, Patient Financial Services, Materials Management, Information Services and Health Information Management.

“I am very excited to join such an awesome executive team,” Love said. “I have worked with all of them for more than 15 years. I join them in their desire to move the hospital in the right direction, in both finances and quality, for the community we serve.”

She has earned two bachelors’ degrees – one in business administration from Weber State University and one in accounting from Boise State University.

Love replaces Richardson, who was named CEO in October.