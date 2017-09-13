MHSC Participates In Western Wyoming Community College Volunteer Fair

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Emergency Department was on hand Wednesday (Sept. 13) at the Western Wyoming Community College Volunteer Fair.

Those representing MHSC include, from left, Megan Tozzi, SANE coordinator; Carol Mackie, clinical coordinator; Tiffany Uranker, trauma coordinator; and Kori Stassinos, trauma registrar. The Emergency Department team promoted the Life RU Ready? Project, which is a “life-simulation” health fair for teens designed to increase awareness of the consequences of risky behavior, to decrease motivation to participate in risk-taking behavior, and to provide new opportunities for parent-teen communication, according to volunteerwyoming.org.