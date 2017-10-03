MHSC Welcomes New Hospitalist

ROCK SPRINGS – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s new hospitalist is fascinated by patients.

“I do want to help and I want them to be in charge of their health,” said Dr. Bikram Sharma. “Other people can help them, but they have to be in charge.”

Dr. Sharma recently joined the team of MHSC hospitalists Drs. Charles Knight and Kishore Rasamallu and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. They are in-patient physicians who work exclusively in the hospital.

Sharma finds working with critical care patients challenging and rewarding.

“The same patient who comes twice may not be the same patient the second time he comes in,” Sharma said. “It might be a different patient … in different shape, with a different illness or maybe with a different stage of the illness.”

He wants to help each of them take charge of their health care. He has a “three D” approach: Diet, discipline and doctor.

Diet: “The main reason people get sick, primarily, is because of their diet; the way that we eat,” he said.

He has counseled patients on its importance through the use of a new car analogy. When the new car runs out of gas, the owner must make a decision on which type of fuel to use.

“You think twice about what gas you are going to put in your car,” Sharma said. “You want to think twice. You want to make sure you don’t put in the wrong gas for the engine.

“But we don’t think twice about what we put in our body,” he said. “We don’t do the same thing to our body. We just put in whatever is there; all the junk. We take care of the stupid car but we don’t think of ourselves. How do we think we’re going to get better?

“Focus on the diet if you want to live healthier. That’s the main thing,” Sharma said.

Discipline: Exercising, not smoking and no heavy drinking or drug use.

Doctor: See a doctor regularly. Take medicine responsibly.

Maintaining a proper diet and a good exercise regimen as much as possible, taking medications responsibly and just getting help on time all are important. Thinking twice about what goes in your body is a good first step.

“When I cook, I know what’s in it,” he said. “Sometimes we eat and we don’t know what’s in it. And, (cooking) is a great hobby, too.”

Sharma said he didn’t cook as a child, but when he moved to New York, he found that certain foods he wanted to eat were not available in restaurants.

“There are a lot of different foods, but they are not cooked to your taste,” he said. “I did a lot of online cooking. I had my mom on the phone. ‘Do this, throw this in,’ she’d say. That was a good learning experience.”

Cooking Nepali dishes, the outdoors, volleyball and movies are among some of his hobbies.

Sharma, 32, says he particularly likes suspense films. He relates to them.

“As a doctor, there’s always a clue. You do a lab and you do a test and you ask them and you ask their family. Then you go back to where you need to focus.”

He appreciates the similarities. He also appreciates the outdoor opportunities the Sweetwater County area has to offer.

“I’m from Nepal, so I have been to the mountains and hills and (am familiar with) snow. It’s really exciting. I like to be in nature, being outdoors and camping and hiking is always an interest. And, I have lived in a small place before.”

Sharma was born in Pokhara, Nepal. He attended medical school at Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine in Kathmandu, Nepal, serving as the medical officer for Nepal International Clinic in 2012.

He completed his internal medicine residency at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, and recently completed a two-year critical care fellowship at Stanford University in California.