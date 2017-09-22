MHSC Will Conduct Active Shooter Excercise

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct an “active shooter” exercise in the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The exercise is in conjunction with the Rock Springs Police Department. It will be observed under the watchful eyes of various staff members and the Rock Springs Police Department. The objective is to evaluate proper response to hide and shelter in place.

“Hospital business will go on as usual,” said MHSC Emergency Management Coordinator David Beltran. “There will be no changes in day-to-day operations. Anyone visiting that morning may see signage explaining our exercise is going on and there is no need to be alarmed.

“We have been educating staff on the proper response to an active shooter,” he said. “It is now time to evaluate the effectiveness of our plan and to assess proper response.”

The hospital conducts various exercises annually to meet regulatory agency safety requirements.