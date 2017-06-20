Michael J. O’Farrell DDS and Matthew J. O’Farrell DDS Are 2017 Creighton University Graduates

ROCK SPRINGS — Michael J. O’Farrell DDS and Matthew J. O’Farrell DDS graduated on May 13, 2017 from Creighton University School of Dentistry; both earning Doctor of Dental Surgery degrees. They are the twin sons of Dr. Mark and LeeAnn O’Farrell. A hooding ceremony was held on May 12th, 2017. Michael and Matthew were both hooded by their father, Mark G. O’Farrell DDS.

Both Michael and Matthew attended Rock Springs High School. They each received track scholarships from Idaho State University. While attending Idaho State, they each earned eight Division 1 Big Sky All Conference Academic awards for both indoor and outdoor track seasons. They graduated from Idaho State University with Bachelor degrees in Chemistry in 2013.

They plan to practice in Rock Springs.