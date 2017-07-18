Michael A. Sisemore Graduates With Honors From Monatan State University

MONTANA — Michael A. Sisemore graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Design/ Architecture from Montana State University on May 6, 2017 in Bozeman, Montana. Michael earned a 4.0 grade average his final semester at MSU.

After completing a summer internship in Washington D.C., Michael, will return to MSU in the fall where he was one of 45 students accepted in the Master of Architecture Program.

Attending his graduation were his parents, Marvin (Jerry) and Kathy Sisemore, of Rock Springs, Wyoming.