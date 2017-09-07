Mickelson and Jelaco Will Host SWCSD#1 Trustee Constituent Town Hall Sept 17

ROCK SPRINGS — On September 17, Sweetwater School District #1 Trustees Carol Jelaco and Max Mickelson are holding a constituent town hall from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 126 Elk Street.

All members of the community with an interest in education are invited to attend.

The event’s organizers are hoping to learn what is going well, what challenges you note, and what you would like to see education look like in Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, and Wamsutter.

“We look forward to visiting with you,” Sweetwater School District #1 Trustees Max Mickelson said.