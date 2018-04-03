Mike Pritza (April 26, 1926 – March 29, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Mike Pritza, age 91, died on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

Mike was born April 26, 1926, to Peter and Milena (Wuicich) Pritza, at Rock Springs, Wyoming, in a Union Pacific Railroad bunkhouse where the M Street underpass is now located.

He started grade school at the opening of the newly built Lincoln High School, where he also graduated from high school, a member of the National Honor Society with a scholarship to the University of Washington. He also attended schools at Bitter Creek and Superior, Wyoming.

He served in the U. S. Army, a T/4 in the Radio Section, Headquarters Battery, 51st Field Artillery Battalion, 6th Division in the Philippine Islands and Korea receiving the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal.

He graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Washington, as a member of the Beta Alpha Psi accounting fraternity.

His life employment was in the administration in construction companies, both stateside and overseas, retiring with the Teamsters Union in Alaska.

He was affiliated with Disabled American Veterans Wyoming at-large life member, University of Washington Alumni Association life member, National Rifle Association, Beta Alpha Psi University of Washington, RSHS National Honor Society, Elks Club Anchorage, Alaska, Rotary Club Ankara Turkey and American Association of Retired Persons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Nick Pritza and Joe Pritza, and uncle George Wuicich.

Survivors include sister-in-law Juel Pritza of Omaha, Nebraska and nephews Dr. Randy Pritza and wife Judy and Dr. Ronald J. Pritza and wife Sarah of Omaha, Nebraska.

At his request, no funeral services will be held and cremation will take place.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.