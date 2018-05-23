Mike Shutran Seeks Ward 2 – Green River City Council Seat

Hello, my name is Mike Shutran and I am seeking a Ward 2 seat on the Green River City Council.

I have been a Green River Resident for 38 years. I am a GRHS Graduate and graduated with Honors from WWCC with an Associates of Applied Science in Industrial Maintenance Technology & Certificate of Supervision & Leadership. I have spent the last 30 years working in the local Mining and Power Generation industries. Much of my career has been in a leadership capacity.

As an Industrial Maintenance Planner, I have first-hand experience in the successfully navigation of budget constraints and prioritizing expenditures. I understand how difficult important financial decisions can be and feel that my perspective would be useful to the City of Green river. With the ever-growing needs of those in our community, Fiscal accountability is paramount. Doing more with less is simply a fact of life in today’s world and strong leadership that knows how to work together for the city is vital.

I am heavily involved in the community and sit on the Green River Chamber Board. I am the President of the “Hole in The Wall Gang” and an active member of many clubs and committees. I also received the Volunteer of The Year Award for 2017 from the Green River Chamber of Commerce. This has truly raised my awareness of the importance of volunteerism and the impact that giving back to your community can have.

I have witnessed the many changes Green River has gone through over the years and the many challenges we have faced as a community due to reduced tax revenue and the boom-bust cycles of industry we are all subjected to. Like most small communities we face many obstacles with balancing land usage, the needs of the citizens and the money to make integral changes. These are tough decisions and all decisions have a good side and bad side. I would like the opportunity to offer my perspective and ability to solve problems by thinking outside of the box to look for win-win solutions. The solution to all of the challenges we will face as a community is continued strong leadership. I am prepared to face tough decisions to seek the best solution while keeping the citizens in mind. I want to help lead us in a direction where we don’t just tax and spend, a direction where we can focus on being fiscally conservative in operations and by actively seeking ways to enhance revenue.

Our current council members have had many tough decisions over the past couple of years and I want to offer my experience and assistance to tackle upcoming challenges in a productive and positive manner. It is easy offer criticism about past issues, however I am more interested in rolling up my sleeves and offering to be part of all future solutions and decisions.

I love it here, I am very proud to call Green River my home and I plan on retiring here. This quaint little town offers a great quality of life for those who choose to reside here. I know what this city is, I know what it has been and I know what it can still become. This task as always takes the combined efforts of everyone on the council. I will run a positive campaign and prove to the voters that I am the right person for the job. I realize that I will be representing you, the citizens of my ward and I am willing to take your opinions, concerns and ideas back to our council. I would be honored to serve as a council member for Ward 2 in Green River. I would greatly appreciate your vote on election-day.

Thanks for Your Time & Support,

Mike Shutran