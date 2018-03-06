Minutes For The February 20, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The following document is the Minutes for:

February 20, 2018, Board of County Commissioners Meeting.

February 20, 2018

Green River, WY

The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approval of Agenda

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of Minutes February 6, 2018

Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the minutes dated February 6, 2018. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Acceptance of Bills

Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants, Monthly Reports, and Abates/Rebates

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the acceptance of the bills which include the county vouchers/warrants, monthly reports, and the abates/rebates. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.

WARRANT NO.s PAYEE DESCRIPTION AMOUNT 76859-76884 & ADVICES EMPLOYEES AND PAYROLL VENDORS PAYROLL RUN 1,519,044.94 23065 OPTUM BANK 76411492 CONTRIBUTIONS 511.66 23066 OPTUM BANK 76411492 CONTRIBUTIONS 858.33 23067 OPTUM BANK 76411492 CONTRIBUTIONS 866.00 23068 OPTUM BANK 76411492 CONTRIBUTIONS 1,212.50 23069 PAYROLL/ON EAL SHEET FOR 3/6/18 23070 OPTUM BANK 76411492 CONTRIBUTIONS 5,660.83 23071 DAVIS, STEVEN DALE TRAVEL/POSTAGE/SUPPLIES 305.67 23072 ESQUIBEL, SYLVIA DUES/POSTAGE/SUBSCRIPTION 294.10 23073 PENDLETON, BRAD PREMIUMS 1,396.00 23074 STAFFORD, NANCY MILEAGE 227.81 23075 SWEETWATER COUNTY HEALTH BOARD BUDGET ALLOCATION 56,172.33 76994 ALL WEST COMMUNICATIONS TV 194.60 76995 BRIDGER VALLEY ELECTRIC ASSN UTILITIES 235.66 76996 CENTURYLINK PHONES 1,665.25 76997 CENTURYLINK PHONES 2,695.18 76998 CITY OF GREEN RIVER UTILITIES 836.15 76999 DIRECTV TV 19.99 77000 DOMINION ENERGY UTILITIES 5,829.09 77001 ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL UTILITY UTILITIES 2,572.62 77002 ROCKY MTN POWER UTILITIES 1,472.80 77003 TASC CLIENT SERVICES FEES 1,236.31 77004 WEST SIDE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT UTILITIES 3,520.00 77005 WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY REPAIR 9,557.50 77006 WYOMING RETIREMENT SYSTEM RETIREMENT 120.00 77007 WYOMING WASTE SERVICES – ROCK UTILITIES 2,450.42 77008 PAYROLL/ON EAL SHEET FOR 3/6/18 77009 DOMINION ENERGY UTILITIES 10,302.28 77010 ROCKY MTN POWER UTILITIES 11,060.50 77011 SATCOM GLOBAL LTD SIM CARDS 136.32 77012 UNION TELEPHONE COMPANY INC PHONE/FINANCE CHARGE 212.73 77013 UNION TELEPHONE COMPANY INC PHONES/AIRCARDS 2,106.15 77014 VONAGE BUSINESS INC PHONES 2,485.42 77015 WATSON, KRISTEN FEES 184.20 77016 WYOMING DEPT OF WORKFORCE SERVICES WORKERS COMPENSATION 23,315.50 77017 ACE HARDWARE SUPPLIES 157.03 77018 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS PARTS/SUPPLIES 1,902.43 77019 ALPINE PURE WATER RENTAL/WATER 132.00 77020 BATTERY SYSTEMS INC BATTERIES 894.19 77021 BENNETT PAINT & GLASS DOOR/BLINDS/GLASS/PARTS 603.96 77022 BEST WESTERN – RAMKOTA HOTEL CASPER LODGING 78.00 77023 BOB BARKER COMPANY INC COMMISSARY/INMATE CLOTHING 795.24 77024 BOMBA, MISTY DAWN RETURN 4,560.40 77025 BOOKCLIFF SALES INC CLOTHING/SUPPLIES/PARTS 246.46 77026 C & J ENTERPRISES RENTAL/WATER HAULED 3,572.50 77027 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC CONTRACTS/EQUIPMENT 4,933.83 77028 CASTILLON D.D.S. LLC, A. BRYCE INMATE DENTAL 285.00 77029 CDW GOVERNMENT OFFICE SUPPLIES 5.00 77030 CHEMATOX LABORATORY INC ANALYSIS 390.00 77031 CHETTERBOCK, AMANDA MONEY ORDER 10.99 77032 CHIEF SUPPLY CORPORATION INC SUPPLIES 92.45 77033 CINTAS SERVICES 748.44 77034 CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS RENT 943.68 77035 CJ SIGNS GRAPHICS 462.50 77036 CLARK WIRELESS INC SERVICE 205.00 77037 CODALE ELECTRIC SUPPLY INC PARTS 45.96 77038 COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES INC RENT/BATTERIES/INSTALLATION 996.32 77039 COPIER & SUPPLY CO INC OFFICE SUPPLIES/CONTRACTS 1,260.02 77040 CRAWFORD SUPPLY COMPANY SUPPLIES 18.24 77041 CUSTOM CAGE EQUIPMENT 2,100.00 77042 DELL MARKETING L P MAINTENANCE 4,600.55 77043 DELTA DENTAL CLAIMS/FEES 44,816.55 77044 DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PLATES 30.00 77045 DESERT VIEW ANIMAL HOSPITAL LLC VETERINARY 177.03 77046 DJ’S GLASS PLUS INC. WINDSHIELD 200.00 77047 EDA ARCHITECTS INC SERVICES 11,945.74 77048 F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,021.00 77049 F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY INMATE FOOD/COMMISSARY 6,580.99 77050 FIRST CHOICE FORD PARTS 138.17 77051 FLEETPRIDE PARTS 472.58 77052 FREMONT MOTOR ROCK SPRINGS INC PARTS 911.39 77053 GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER INC BUDGET ALLOCATION 18,225.00 77054 GREEN RIVER STAR AD’S 1,794.00 77055 HIGH SECURITY LOCK & ALARM KEYS 125.00 77056 HOMAX OIL SALES INC FUEL 5,883.77 77057 HOSE & RUBBER SUPPLY PARTS 208.32 77058 HOWARD SUPPLY COMPANY, LLC PARTS 695.82 77059 INDUSTRIAL HOIST AND CRANE INSPECTION 171.38 77060 INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 131.65 77061 JACK’S TRUCK & EQUIPMENT PARTS/LABOR 7,145.77 77062 JENNY SERVICE CO COMMISSARY 1,387.87 77063 JOHNSON, WALLY J TRAVEL 153.99 77064 KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY COMMISSARY 624.94 77065 KILMERS BG DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES 288.00 77066 KONE INC REPAIRS 2,499.62 77067 LAWSON PRODUCTS INC SUPPLIES 349.03 77068 LITTLE AMERICA – CHEYENNE LODGING 186.00 77069 LYLE SIGNS INC SIGNS 630.40 77070 MACY’S TRUCK REPAIR INC PARTS 740.16 77071 MATHEY LAW OFFICE – ASSIGNOR FEES 480.00 77072 MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION INMATE FOOD 637.60 77073 MEADOW GOLD DAIRIES SLC INMATE FOOD 4,061.85 77074 MOORE MEDICAL, LLC SUPPLIES 193.00 77075 NAPA AUTO PARTS UNLIMITED PARTS 221.87 77076 NATIONAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S ASSOCIATION DUES 256.00 77077 NEW FRONTIER IMAGING LLC INMATE MEDICAL 89.00 77078 NICHOLAS & COMPANY INMATE FOOD 5,186.16 77079 NUTECH SPECIALTIES INC SUPPLIES 256.76 77080 O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 179.98 77081 PETERBILT OF WYOMING PARTS 52.46 77082 LAW OFFICE OF BOBBY W PINEDA FEES 4,860.00 77083 PM AUTOGLASS INC WINDSHIELDS 627.00 77084 PREMIER VEHICLE INSTALLATION INC EQUIPMENT 2,757.30 77085 QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 383.61 77086 REAL KLEEN INC SUPPLIES 1,258.70 77087 REGIONAL SUPPLY INC MATS 708.71 77088 ROCK SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONTRACT 4,500.00 77089 ROCK SPRINGS WINLECTRIC CO PARTS 379.10 77090 ROCKET-MINER AD’S 382.57 77091 ROCKY MOUNTAIN WASH, LLC WASH 10.25 77092 SCHUMACHER LAW P.C. FEES 1,026.00 77093 SECRETARY OF STATE FEES 30.00 77094 SHADOW MOUNTAIN WATER OF WYOMING INC RENTAL 13.50 77095 SKAGGS COMPANIES INC UNIFORMS 931.80 77096 SMYTH PRINTING INC OFFICE SUPPLIES 274.50 77097 SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING WOOL WAREHOUSE SUPPLIES 24.43 77098 SWCO CONSERVATION DISTRICT BUDGET ALLOCATION 24,031.59 77099 SWEETWATER CO SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 GRANT EXPENSES 251.43 77100 SWEETWATER COUNTY INSURANCE PREMIUMS 350,504.64 77101 SWEETWATER TROPHIES SHIPPING 50.33 77102 SWICK’S MATCO TOOLS TOOLS 71.81 77103 TERMINIX OF WYOMING SERVICES 190.00 77104 THE MASTER’S TOUCH LLC SERVICES 233.90 77105 THE PARTRIDGE PSYCHOLOGICAL GROUP MEDICAL 375.00 77106 THE RADAR SHOP INC PARTS 683.50 77107 THE TIRE DEN INC TIRES/PARTS/LABOR/ALIGNMENT 7,222.45 77108 THE UPS STORE – #3042 SHIPPING 32.81 77109 THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PAYMENT CENTER SUBSCRIPTION 2,404.23 77110 TROWBRIDGE CONSULTING, LLC SERVICES 3,800.00 77111 TUBBS MD LLC, KENNON C INMATE MEDICAL 5,000.00 77112 U S FOODS INC INMATE FOOD 5,189.83 77113 UMR INC FEES 11,038.10 77114 UNITED HEALTHCARE – BP FEES 27,568.98 77115 UNITED SITE SERVICES RESTROOMS 367.03 77116 UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA PREMIUMS 18,504.46 77117 VIRS BUDGET ALLOCATION 11,479.38 77118 VISION SERVICE PLAN PREMIUMS 8,049.28 77119 WAXIE SANITARY SUPPLY SUPPLIES 286.35 77120 WESTERN WYOMING COMMUNITY COLLEGE REGISTRATION 60.00 77121 WESTERN WYOMING FAMILY HEALTH BUDGET ALLOCATION 1,517.91 77122 WHISLER CHEVROLET COMPANY PARTS 707.98 77123 WILKERSON IV MD PC, JAMES A AUTOPSY 1,175.00 77124 WYOMING FIRE CHIEFS’ ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP 130.00 77125 WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY PARTS/LABOR/RENTAL/MILEAGE 5,192.91 77126 WYOMING OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL 24-7 704.00 77127 WYOMING STATE BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE DUES 50.00 77128 WYOMING STATE FIRE ADVISORY BOARD DUES 300.00 77129 WYOMING STATE FORESTRY DIVISION PARTS/LABOR 4,039.75 77130 WYOMING WORK WAREHOUSE UNIFORMS 99.99 77131 YOUNG AT HEART CENTER GRANT EXPENSES 3,259.34 77132 YWCA OF SWEETWATER COUNTY BUDGET ALLOCATION/GRANT EXPENSES 26,808.21 GRAND TOTAL: 2,357,495.54

TAXPAYER VALUATION TAXPAYER VALUATION QEP ENERGY CO -1,166 MELE HAIR SALON -159 QEP ENERGY CO -274 ANADARKO E&P ONSHORE LLC -315 QEP ENERGY CO -158 BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO -4,055 QEP ENERGY CO -1 EVERGREEN ELECTRIC-KRIS CLARK -199

Planning & Zoning Public Hearing

Adela Lopez-Hammontree Conditional Use Permit Guest House

Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report and presented Resolution 18-02-Z0-01. Owner Adela Lopez-Hammontree and applicant Francisco Hammontree were present. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Resident Misty Bomba was present to express support for the permit. Hearing no further comments, the hearing was closed. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve Resolution 18-02-ZO-01- Approving and Conditioning a Conditional Use Permit for a Guest House. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.

Sky Thunder, LLC- Conditional Use Permit Retail Sale of Fireworks

Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report and presented Resolution 18-02-Z0-02. A Sky Thunder, LLC Representative was present. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the hearing was closed. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve Resolution 18-02-ZO-02- Approving and Conditioning a Conditional Use Permit for the Retail Sale of Fireworks for Sky Thunder, LLC. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.

SBA Tower/Wireless Policy Group Zoning Language Amendment-Section 5.F-District Use Chart

Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report. SBA Towers IX, LLC/Wireless Policy Group Representative Liz Walker presented the comprehensive plan. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the hearing was closed. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the Notice of Intent Language Amendments to the Sweetwater County Resolution Section 5.F-District Uses. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Chairman West and Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.

Mountain High Estates Subdivision – Final Acceptance Subdivision Improvements

Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report and presented Resolution 18-02-EN-01. Public Works Director Gene Legerski was present to answer any questions regarding the drainage and roads. Developer Misty Bomba was present. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to accept Resolution 18-02-EN-01 – Mountain High Estates Subdivision Final Acceptance of Subdivision and Acceptance of High Legacy Lane for Public Maintenance. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Commissioner Comments/Reports

Chairman West

Chairman West reported on the 2018 WCCA Legislative Session that he, along with Commissioners Wendling and Johnson attended. Chairman West shared that he attended a luncheon honoring outgoing Fair Board Member Kent McCann. Chairman West reported on the facilities tour of county buildings that will be vacated once the Justice Center is completed and noted that a presentation will be made during the afternoon session. Lastly, Chairman West explained that he has received numerous calls regarding Representative Liz Cheney’s proposed congressional legislation bill that supports releasing all Wilderness Study Areas.

Commissioner Kolb

Commissioner Kolb shared that he spoke with Grants Manager Krisena Marchal and Human Resource Director Garry McLean. Commissioner Kolb reported on the facilities tour of county buildings that will be vacated once the Justice Center is completed.

Commissioner Van Matre

Commissioner Van Matre reported on the facilities tour of county buildings that will be vacated once the Justice Center is completed. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he, along with Human Resource Director Garry McLean, continues to work with the State of Wyoming on the Veteran Services Memorandum of Understanding. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he visited with Airport Manager Devon Brubaker, Golden Hour Senior Citizen Director Sheela Schermetzler and Sweetwater County Weed & Pest Supervisor Dan Madsen.

Commissioner Johnson

Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson reported on the 2018 WCCA Legislative Session that he, along with Chairman West and Commissioner Wendling, attended. Commissioner Johnson addressed Representative Liz Cheney’s proposed congressional legislation bill that supports releasing all Wilderness Study Areas. Lastly, Commissioner Johnson shared that he attended a luncheon honoring outgoing Fair Board Member Kent McCann.

Commissioner Wendling

Commissioner Wendling reported on the 2018 WCCA Legislative Session that he, along with Chairman West and Commissioner Johnson, attended. Commissioner Wendling shared that he received a telephone call from a Green River High School student who participated in We The People government contest and explained that students may be present during county resident concerns to explain that they have been selected to compete in Washington, DC. Commissioner Wendling updated the commission on the Telephone Canyon water reservoir.

County Resident Concerns

Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Green River High School AP Government teacher Erin Freeman, along with students Olandra Hamilton and Liam Pickering were present to explain that Green River High School has been selected, on a wild card, to compete in the 31st annual We The People National Finals in Washington, D.C., beginning April 27, 2018. The commission wished the students great success during nationals and in their future endeavors. Hearing no further comments, county resident concerns were closed.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Action/Presentation Items

Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Request for Approval of Amendment to Original Continuing Covenant Agreement to Clarify Calculation of Debt Service Requirement

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County CEO Irene Richardson and CFO Tami Love presented the first amendment to the continuing covenant agreement. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the first amendment to the covenant agreement as presented by the hospital and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Executive Session

Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session for legal. Commissioner Kolb so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

After coming out of executive session, Chairman West explained that no action was required.

Action/Presentation Items Continued

Demonstration of the New Sweetwater County Website

IT Director Tim Knight provided a demonstration of the new Sweetwater County Website. The commission expressed their appreciation for the demonstration.

Budget and Audit Schedule Discussion

Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented the budget and audit schedule and requested direction for any changes the commission would like. The commission addressed procedures for incomplete applications. The commission expressed their appreciation and explained that Ms. Berry is aware of the information required and gave her direction to complete the forms as she deems necessary.

Award of the Sweetwater Drive Extension Project

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the bid results for the Sweetwater Drive Extension Project. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to award the bid for the Sweetwater Drive Extension Project to DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. in the sum of $141,762.00 and authorize the Chairman to sign all necessary documents. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of the 2018-2019 Volunteers of America OJJDP Grant Application Certification

Grants Manager Krisena Marchal and Juvenile Probation Director Karin Kelly presented the 2018-2019 Volunteers of America OJJDP Grant Application Certification. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve, and authorize the Chairman to sign, the 2018-2019 Volunteers of America OJJDP Grant Application Certification. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approve MOU among Golden Hour Senior Center, Mission Health Services, and Sweetwater County for Temporary Shelter

Human Resource Manager Garry McLean and Mission Health Services Administrator Bobbi Jo Drozd presented the Memorandum of Understanding among Golden Hour Senior Center, Mission Health Services, and Sweetwater County for Temporary Shelter. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the Memorandum of Understanding for Temporary Shelter. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Recreation Board Relocation Discussion and 731 C Street Building Discussion

Human Resource Manager Garry McLean explained that the facilities committee has been meeting to evaluate facility options following completion of the new Justice Center. Mr. McLean presented the following relocations: Parks and Recreation out of 333 Broadway to the Trap Club Facility; Juvenile Probation into 333 Broadway to the space vacated by Parks and Recreation, and Veteran Services to the small conference room at 333 Broadway. Following discussion, the commission expressed their appreciation to the facilities committee. The commission expressed support for portions of the recommendations presented and concerns for long term planning. Commissioner Johnson moved to accept the recommendation of the facilities committee with an understanding that this will include the limited renovations of the Trap Club facility at the tune of $15,000.00-$20,000.00. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb further moved to authorize Commissioner Johnson to approve the expenditures. Commissioner Johnson seconded the amended motion. Following discussion, both of the motions carried.

Request to Replace Vacant Positions in the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, and Emergency Management

Sheriff Lowell and Human Resource Manager Garry McLean requested authorization to replace vacant positions in the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, and Emergency Management. Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Court Security Officer position number one. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Court Security Officer position number two. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Detention Center position. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the request. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Emergency Management Assistant Coordinator position. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Lunch

Chairman West adjourned the meeting for lunch. After the lunch break, Chairman West opened the afternoon session.

Action/Presentation Items Continued

Request to Replace Positions in the Clerk of District Court

Clerk of District Court Donna Lee Bobak, Chief Deputy Belinda Bridewell and Human Resource Manager Garry McLean requested authorization to replace one full-time and one part-time position in the Clerk of District Court. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the request to re-staff one full-time position. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Johnson abstaining.

Chairman West entertained a motion to re-activate a part-time position. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Due to the lack of a second, the motion was defeated.

Request Approval of Health Insurance Summary Plan Description

Human Resource Manager Garry McLean presented the UMR Health Insurance Summary Plan Description Amendment. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the UMR Health Insurance Summary Plan Description Amendment and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Update and Presentation of University of Wyoming Report on SWC Industrial Development Zone

The Sweetwater County ENDOW Committee and staff members explained that they have been working with the University of Wyoming on the possible development of an Industrial Development Zone in Sweetwater County and presented the University of Wyoming student PowerPoint presentation. Those present included Land Use Director Eric Bingham, Public Works Director Gene Legerski, Public Land Specialist Mark Kot, City of Rock Springs Director of Engineering & Operations Paul Kauchich, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Business Development Manager Kayla McDonald, City of Green River Director of Public Works Mark Westenskow, City of Green River GIS Specialist Jason Brown, and City of Green River Community Development Director Laura Leigh. The commission expressed their appreciation to the committee for the update.

Realignment of Board of Directors Area for Weed and Pest

Sweetwater County Weed and Pest Supervisor Dan Madsen and Deputy County Attorney James Schermetzler presented Resolution 18-02-CC-01, a Resolution to Establish the Sweetwater County Weed & Pest Control District Board Areas. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve Resolution 18-02-CC-01, a Resolution to Establish the Sweetwater County Weed & Pest Control District Board Areas. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve Resolution 18-02-CC-01. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

STAR Transit’s Request for Additional Funding

STAR Transit Director Judy Owens requested $11,799.00 in additional funding explaining that they are short in matching the FTA funding. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the request for $11,799.00 to STAR Transit as requested, it would require a budget amendment that we would do at some future date — contingent upon the Cities of Green River and Rock Springs approving their share of the request. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.

Board Appointment for Combined Communications Joint Powers Board (3 Year Term due to expiring term of James Wamsley)

Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to re-appoint James Wamsley to the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Wyoming State Forestry Division’s Request for Participation

Chairman West explained that the Wyoming State Forestry Division submitted the FY 2019 premium for participation in the Emergency Fire Suppression Account. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to decline participation in the Wyoming State Forestry Division Emergency Fire Suppression Account. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Wilderness Study Area Discussion

The commission addressed the 13 Wilderness Study Areas that encompass approximately 247,000 acres or approximately 3.7 percent of Sweetwater County. Chairman West addressed Representative Cheney’s proposed congressional legislation bill concerning Wilderness Study Areas (WSA). Discussion ensued relative to the commissions desire to make a WSA recommendation for participation in Representative Liz Cheney’s proposed bill. The commission concurred to take time to think about recommendations for future management of WSAs and address the topic at a future meeting. Commissioner Kolb requested that the public submit their input via phone conversation or in writing.

Appointment of the Sweetwater County Assessor

Chairman West explained that, due to the February 3, 2018 retirement of Sweetwater County Assessor Pat Drinkle, the Sweetwater County Democratic Central Committee met on February 15, 2018 and selected three candidates for consideration including David Divis, Michael Masterson, and Michele Irwin. Ms. Irwin addressed the commission explaining that, due to the legal requirements for real property ownership, she was unqualified for the position and encouraged the commission to appoint David Divis. Following nominations and a roll call vote, Commissioner Johnson moved to appoint David Divis as the Sweetwater County Assessor. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.

Executive Session

Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session for potential litigation. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

After coming out of Executive Session, Chairman West explained that no action was required.

Adjourn

There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.

This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING

Reid O. West, Chairman

Wally J. Johnson, Member

John K. Kolb, Member

ATTEST: Don Van Matre, Member

____________________________________ Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk Randal M. Wendling, Member

