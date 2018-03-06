Minutes For The February 20, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The following document is the Minutes for:
February 20, 2018, Board of County Commissioners Meeting.
February 20, 2018
Green River, WY
The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approval of Agenda
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Approval of Minutes February 6, 2018
Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the minutes dated February 6, 2018. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Acceptance of Bills
Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants, Monthly Reports, and Abates/Rebates
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the acceptance of the bills which include the county vouchers/warrants, monthly reports, and the abates/rebates. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.
|WARRANT NO.s
|PAYEE
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|76859-76884 & ADVICES
|EMPLOYEES AND PAYROLL VENDORS
|PAYROLL RUN
|1,519,044.94
|23065
|OPTUM BANK 76411492
|CONTRIBUTIONS
|511.66
|23066
|OPTUM BANK 76411492
|CONTRIBUTIONS
|858.33
|23067
|OPTUM BANK 76411492
|CONTRIBUTIONS
|866.00
|23068
|OPTUM BANK 76411492
|CONTRIBUTIONS
|1,212.50
|23069
|PAYROLL/ON EAL SHEET FOR 3/6/18
|23070
|OPTUM BANK 76411492
|CONTRIBUTIONS
|5,660.83
|23071
|DAVIS, STEVEN DALE
|TRAVEL/POSTAGE/SUPPLIES
|305.67
|23072
|ESQUIBEL, SYLVIA
|DUES/POSTAGE/SUBSCRIPTION
|294.10
|23073
|PENDLETON, BRAD
|PREMIUMS
|1,396.00
|23074
|STAFFORD, NANCY
|MILEAGE
|227.81
|23075
|SWEETWATER COUNTY HEALTH BOARD
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|56,172.33
|76994
|ALL WEST COMMUNICATIONS
|TV
|194.60
|76995
|BRIDGER VALLEY ELECTRIC ASSN
|UTILITIES
|235.66
|76996
|CENTURYLINK
|PHONES
|1,665.25
|76997
|CENTURYLINK
|PHONES
|2,695.18
|76998
|CITY OF GREEN RIVER
|UTILITIES
|836.15
|76999
|DIRECTV
|TV
|19.99
|77000
|DOMINION ENERGY
|UTILITIES
|5,829.09
|77001
|ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL UTILITY
|UTILITIES
|2,572.62
|77002
|ROCKY MTN POWER
|UTILITIES
|1,472.80
|77003
|TASC CLIENT SERVICES
|FEES
|1,236.31
|77004
|WEST SIDE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT
|UTILITIES
|3,520.00
|77005
|WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY
|REPAIR
|9,557.50
|77006
|WYOMING RETIREMENT SYSTEM
|RETIREMENT
|120.00
|77007
|WYOMING WASTE SERVICES – ROCK
|UTILITIES
|2,450.42
|77008
|PAYROLL/ON EAL SHEET FOR 3/6/18
|77009
|DOMINION ENERGY
|UTILITIES
|10,302.28
|77010
|ROCKY MTN POWER
|UTILITIES
|11,060.50
|77011
|SATCOM GLOBAL LTD
|SIM CARDS
|136.32
|77012
|UNION TELEPHONE COMPANY INC
|PHONE/FINANCE CHARGE
|212.73
|77013
|UNION TELEPHONE COMPANY INC
|PHONES/AIRCARDS
|2,106.15
|77014
|VONAGE BUSINESS INC
|PHONES
|2,485.42
|77015
|WATSON, KRISTEN
|FEES
|184.20
|77016
|WYOMING DEPT OF WORKFORCE SERVICES
|WORKERS COMPENSATION
|23,315.50
|77017
|ACE HARDWARE
|SUPPLIES
|157.03
|77018
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|PARTS/SUPPLIES
|1,902.43
|77019
|ALPINE PURE WATER
|RENTAL/WATER
|132.00
|77020
|BATTERY SYSTEMS INC
|BATTERIES
|894.19
|77021
|BENNETT PAINT & GLASS
|DOOR/BLINDS/GLASS/PARTS
|603.96
|77022
|BEST WESTERN – RAMKOTA HOTEL CASPER
|LODGING
|78.00
|77023
|BOB BARKER COMPANY INC
|COMMISSARY/INMATE CLOTHING
|795.24
|77024
|BOMBA, MISTY DAWN
|RETURN
|4,560.40
|77025
|BOOKCLIFF SALES INC
|CLOTHING/SUPPLIES/PARTS
|246.46
|77026
|C & J ENTERPRISES
|RENTAL/WATER HAULED
|3,572.50
|77027
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC
|CONTRACTS/EQUIPMENT
|4,933.83
|77028
|CASTILLON D.D.S. LLC, A. BRYCE
|INMATE DENTAL
|285.00
|77029
|CDW GOVERNMENT
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|5.00
|77030
|CHEMATOX LABORATORY INC
|ANALYSIS
|390.00
|77031
|CHETTERBOCK, AMANDA
|MONEY ORDER
|10.99
|77032
|CHIEF SUPPLY CORPORATION INC
|SUPPLIES
|92.45
|77033
|CINTAS
|SERVICES
|748.44
|77034
|CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS
|RENT
|943.68
|77035
|CJ SIGNS
|GRAPHICS
|462.50
|77036
|CLARK WIRELESS INC
|SERVICE
|205.00
|77037
|CODALE ELECTRIC SUPPLY INC
|PARTS
|45.96
|77038
|COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES INC
|RENT/BATTERIES/INSTALLATION
|996.32
|77039
|COPIER & SUPPLY CO INC
|OFFICE SUPPLIES/CONTRACTS
|1,260.02
|77040
|CRAWFORD SUPPLY COMPANY
|SUPPLIES
|18.24
|77041
|CUSTOM CAGE
|EQUIPMENT
|2,100.00
|77042
|DELL MARKETING L P
|MAINTENANCE
|4,600.55
|77043
|DELTA DENTAL
|CLAIMS/FEES
|44,816.55
|77044
|DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
|PLATES
|30.00
|77045
|DESERT VIEW ANIMAL HOSPITAL LLC
|VETERINARY
|177.03
|77046
|DJ’S GLASS PLUS INC.
|WINDSHIELD
|200.00
|77047
|EDA ARCHITECTS INC
|SERVICES
|11,945.74
|77048
|F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY
|SUPPLIES
|1,021.00
|77049
|F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY
|INMATE FOOD/COMMISSARY
|6,580.99
|77050
|FIRST CHOICE FORD
|PARTS
|138.17
|77051
|FLEETPRIDE
|PARTS
|472.58
|77052
|FREMONT MOTOR ROCK SPRINGS INC
|PARTS
|911.39
|77053
|GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER INC
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|18,225.00
|77054
|GREEN RIVER STAR
|AD’S
|1,794.00
|77055
|HIGH SECURITY LOCK & ALARM
|KEYS
|125.00
|77056
|HOMAX OIL SALES INC
|FUEL
|5,883.77
|77057
|HOSE & RUBBER SUPPLY
|PARTS
|208.32
|77058
|HOWARD SUPPLY COMPANY, LLC
|PARTS
|695.82
|77059
|INDUSTRIAL HOIST AND CRANE
|INSPECTION
|171.38
|77060
|INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY
|SUPPLIES
|131.65
|77061
|JACK’S TRUCK & EQUIPMENT
|PARTS/LABOR
|7,145.77
|77062
|JENNY SERVICE CO
|COMMISSARY
|1,387.87
|77063
|JOHNSON, WALLY J
|TRAVEL
|153.99
|77064
|KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY
|COMMISSARY
|624.94
|77065
|KILMERS BG DISTRIBUTING
|SUPPLIES
|288.00
|77066
|KONE INC
|REPAIRS
|2,499.62
|77067
|LAWSON PRODUCTS INC
|SUPPLIES
|349.03
|77068
|LITTLE AMERICA – CHEYENNE
|LODGING
|186.00
|77069
|LYLE SIGNS INC
|SIGNS
|630.40
|77070
|MACY’S TRUCK REPAIR INC
|PARTS
|740.16
|77071
|MATHEY LAW OFFICE – ASSIGNOR
|FEES
|480.00
|77072
|MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION
|INMATE FOOD
|637.60
|77073
|MEADOW GOLD DAIRIES SLC
|INMATE FOOD
|4,061.85
|77074
|MOORE MEDICAL, LLC
|SUPPLIES
|193.00
|77075
|NAPA AUTO PARTS UNLIMITED
|PARTS
|221.87
|77076
|NATIONAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S ASSOCIATION
|DUES
|256.00
|77077
|NEW FRONTIER IMAGING LLC
|INMATE MEDICAL
|89.00
|77078
|NICHOLAS & COMPANY
|INMATE FOOD
|5,186.16
|77079
|NUTECH SPECIALTIES INC
|SUPPLIES
|256.76
|77080
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|PARTS
|179.98
|77081
|PETERBILT OF WYOMING
|PARTS
|52.46
|77082
|LAW OFFICE OF BOBBY W PINEDA
|FEES
|4,860.00
|77083
|PM AUTOGLASS INC
|WINDSHIELDS
|627.00
|77084
|PREMIER VEHICLE INSTALLATION INC
|EQUIPMENT
|2,757.30
|77085
|QUILL CORPORATION
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|383.61
|77086
|REAL KLEEN INC
|SUPPLIES
|1,258.70
|77087
|REGIONAL SUPPLY INC
|MATS
|708.71
|77088
|ROCK SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
|CONTRACT
|4,500.00
|77089
|ROCK SPRINGS WINLECTRIC CO
|PARTS
|379.10
|77090
|ROCKET-MINER
|AD’S
|382.57
|77091
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN WASH, LLC
|WASH
|10.25
|77092
|SCHUMACHER LAW P.C.
|FEES
|1,026.00
|77093
|SECRETARY OF STATE
|FEES
|30.00
|77094
|SHADOW MOUNTAIN WATER OF WYOMING INC
|RENTAL
|13.50
|77095
|SKAGGS COMPANIES INC
|UNIFORMS
|931.80
|77096
|SMYTH PRINTING INC
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|274.50
|77097
|SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING WOOL WAREHOUSE
|SUPPLIES
|24.43
|77098
|SWCO CONSERVATION DISTRICT
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|24,031.59
|77099
|SWEETWATER CO SCHOOL DISTRICT #1
|GRANT EXPENSES
|251.43
|77100
|SWEETWATER COUNTY INSURANCE
|PREMIUMS
|350,504.64
|77101
|SWEETWATER TROPHIES
|SHIPPING
|50.33
|77102
|SWICK’S MATCO TOOLS
|TOOLS
|71.81
|77103
|TERMINIX OF WYOMING
|SERVICES
|190.00
|77104
|THE MASTER’S TOUCH LLC
|SERVICES
|233.90
|77105
|THE PARTRIDGE PSYCHOLOGICAL GROUP
|MEDICAL
|375.00
|77106
|THE RADAR SHOP INC
|PARTS
|683.50
|77107
|THE TIRE DEN INC
|TIRES/PARTS/LABOR/ALIGNMENT
|7,222.45
|77108
|THE UPS STORE – #3042
|SHIPPING
|32.81
|77109
|THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PAYMENT CENTER
|SUBSCRIPTION
|2,404.23
|77110
|TROWBRIDGE CONSULTING, LLC
|SERVICES
|3,800.00
|77111
|TUBBS MD LLC, KENNON C
|INMATE MEDICAL
|5,000.00
|77112
|U S FOODS INC
|INMATE FOOD
|5,189.83
|77113
|UMR INC
|FEES
|11,038.10
|77114
|UNITED HEALTHCARE – BP
|FEES
|27,568.98
|77115
|UNITED SITE SERVICES
|RESTROOMS
|367.03
|77116
|UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA
|PREMIUMS
|18,504.46
|77117
|VIRS
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|11,479.38
|77118
|VISION SERVICE PLAN
|PREMIUMS
|8,049.28
|77119
|WAXIE SANITARY SUPPLY
|SUPPLIES
|286.35
|77120
|WESTERN WYOMING COMMUNITY COLLEGE
|REGISTRATION
|60.00
|77121
|WESTERN WYOMING FAMILY HEALTH
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|1,517.91
|77122
|WHISLER CHEVROLET COMPANY
|PARTS
|707.98
|77123
|WILKERSON IV MD PC, JAMES A
|AUTOPSY
|1,175.00
|77124
|WYOMING FIRE CHIEFS’ ASSOCIATION
|MEMBERSHIP
|130.00
|77125
|WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY
|PARTS/LABOR/RENTAL/MILEAGE
|5,192.91
|77126
|WYOMING OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
|24-7
|704.00
|77127
|WYOMING STATE BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
|DUES
|50.00
|77128
|WYOMING STATE FIRE ADVISORY BOARD
|DUES
|300.00
|77129
|WYOMING STATE FORESTRY DIVISION
|PARTS/LABOR
|4,039.75
|77130
|WYOMING WORK WAREHOUSE
|UNIFORMS
|99.99
|77131
|YOUNG AT HEART CENTER
|GRANT EXPENSES
|3,259.34
|77132
|YWCA OF SWEETWATER COUNTY
|BUDGET ALLOCATION/GRANT EXPENSES
|26,808.21
|GRAND TOTAL:
|2,357,495.54
**************
|TAXPAYER
|VALUATION
|TAXPAYER
|VALUATION
|QEP ENERGY CO
|-1,166
|MELE HAIR SALON
|-159
|QEP ENERGY CO
|-274
|ANADARKO E&P ONSHORE LLC
|-315
|QEP ENERGY CO
|-158
|BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO
|-4,055
|QEP ENERGY CO
|-1
|EVERGREEN ELECTRIC-KRIS CLARK
|-199
**************
Planning & Zoning Public Hearing
Adela Lopez-Hammontree Conditional Use Permit Guest House
Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report and presented Resolution 18-02-Z0-01. Owner Adela Lopez-Hammontree and applicant Francisco Hammontree were present. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Resident Misty Bomba was present to express support for the permit. Hearing no further comments, the hearing was closed. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve Resolution 18-02-ZO-01- Approving and Conditioning a Conditional Use Permit for a Guest House. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.
Sky Thunder, LLC- Conditional Use Permit Retail Sale of Fireworks
Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report and presented Resolution 18-02-Z0-02. A Sky Thunder, LLC Representative was present. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the hearing was closed. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve Resolution 18-02-ZO-02- Approving and Conditioning a Conditional Use Permit for the Retail Sale of Fireworks for Sky Thunder, LLC. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.
SBA Tower/Wireless Policy Group Zoning Language Amendment-Section 5.F-District Use Chart
Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report. SBA Towers IX, LLC/Wireless Policy Group Representative Liz Walker presented the comprehensive plan. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the hearing was closed. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the Notice of Intent Language Amendments to the Sweetwater County Resolution Section 5.F-District Uses. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Chairman West and Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.
**************
Mountain High Estates Subdivision – Final Acceptance Subdivision Improvements
Land Use Director Eric Bingham provided the Planning and Zoning report and presented Resolution 18-02-EN-01. Public Works Director Gene Legerski was present to answer any questions regarding the drainage and roads. Developer Misty Bomba was present. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to accept Resolution 18-02-EN-01 – Mountain High Estates Subdivision Final Acceptance of Subdivision and Acceptance of High Legacy Lane for Public Maintenance. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Commissioner Comments/Reports
Chairman West
Chairman West reported on the 2018 WCCA Legislative Session that he, along with Commissioners Wendling and Johnson attended. Chairman West shared that he attended a luncheon honoring outgoing Fair Board Member Kent McCann. Chairman West reported on the facilities tour of county buildings that will be vacated once the Justice Center is completed and noted that a presentation will be made during the afternoon session. Lastly, Chairman West explained that he has received numerous calls regarding Representative Liz Cheney’s proposed congressional legislation bill that supports releasing all Wilderness Study Areas.
Commissioner Kolb
Commissioner Kolb shared that he spoke with Grants Manager Krisena Marchal and Human Resource Director Garry McLean. Commissioner Kolb reported on the facilities tour of county buildings that will be vacated once the Justice Center is completed.
Commissioner Van Matre
Commissioner Van Matre reported on the facilities tour of county buildings that will be vacated once the Justice Center is completed. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he, along with Human Resource Director Garry McLean, continues to work with the State of Wyoming on the Veteran Services Memorandum of Understanding. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he visited with Airport Manager Devon Brubaker, Golden Hour Senior Citizen Director Sheela Schermetzler and Sweetwater County Weed & Pest Supervisor Dan Madsen.
Commissioner Johnson
Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson reported on the 2018 WCCA Legislative Session that he, along with Chairman West and Commissioner Wendling, attended. Commissioner Johnson addressed Representative Liz Cheney’s proposed congressional legislation bill that supports releasing all Wilderness Study Areas. Lastly, Commissioner Johnson shared that he attended a luncheon honoring outgoing Fair Board Member Kent McCann.
Commissioner Wendling
Commissioner Wendling reported on the 2018 WCCA Legislative Session that he, along with Chairman West and Commissioner Johnson, attended. Commissioner Wendling shared that he received a telephone call from a Green River High School student who participated in We The People government contest and explained that students may be present during county resident concerns to explain that they have been selected to compete in Washington, DC. Commissioner Wendling updated the commission on the Telephone Canyon water reservoir.
County Resident Concerns
Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Green River High School AP Government teacher Erin Freeman, along with students Olandra Hamilton and Liam Pickering were present to explain that Green River High School has been selected, on a wild card, to compete in the 31st annual We The People National Finals in Washington, D.C., beginning April 27, 2018. The commission wished the students great success during nationals and in their future endeavors. Hearing no further comments, county resident concerns were closed.
Break
Chairman West called for a break.
Action/Presentation Items
Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Request for Approval of Amendment to Original Continuing Covenant Agreement to Clarify Calculation of Debt Service Requirement
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County CEO Irene Richardson and CFO Tami Love presented the first amendment to the continuing covenant agreement. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the first amendment to the covenant agreement as presented by the hospital and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Executive Session
Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session for legal. Commissioner Kolb so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
After coming out of executive session, Chairman West explained that no action was required.
Action/Presentation Items Continued
Demonstration of the New Sweetwater County Website
IT Director Tim Knight provided a demonstration of the new Sweetwater County Website. The commission expressed their appreciation for the demonstration.
Budget and Audit Schedule Discussion
Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented the budget and audit schedule and requested direction for any changes the commission would like. The commission addressed procedures for incomplete applications. The commission expressed their appreciation and explained that Ms. Berry is aware of the information required and gave her direction to complete the forms as she deems necessary.
Award of the Sweetwater Drive Extension Project
Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the bid results for the Sweetwater Drive Extension Project. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to award the bid for the Sweetwater Drive Extension Project to DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. in the sum of $141,762.00 and authorize the Chairman to sign all necessary documents. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Approval of the 2018-2019 Volunteers of America OJJDP Grant Application Certification
Grants Manager Krisena Marchal and Juvenile Probation Director Karin Kelly presented the 2018-2019 Volunteers of America OJJDP Grant Application Certification. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve, and authorize the Chairman to sign, the 2018-2019 Volunteers of America OJJDP Grant Application Certification. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Approve MOU among Golden Hour Senior Center, Mission Health Services, and Sweetwater County for Temporary Shelter
Human Resource Manager Garry McLean and Mission Health Services Administrator Bobbi Jo Drozd presented the Memorandum of Understanding among Golden Hour Senior Center, Mission Health Services, and Sweetwater County for Temporary Shelter. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the Memorandum of Understanding for Temporary Shelter. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Recreation Board Relocation Discussion and 731 C Street Building Discussion
Human Resource Manager Garry McLean explained that the facilities committee has been meeting to evaluate facility options following completion of the new Justice Center. Mr. McLean presented the following relocations: Parks and Recreation out of 333 Broadway to the Trap Club Facility; Juvenile Probation into 333 Broadway to the space vacated by Parks and Recreation, and Veteran Services to the small conference room at 333 Broadway. Following discussion, the commission expressed their appreciation to the facilities committee. The commission expressed support for portions of the recommendations presented and concerns for long term planning. Commissioner Johnson moved to accept the recommendation of the facilities committee with an understanding that this will include the limited renovations of the Trap Club facility at the tune of $15,000.00-$20,000.00. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb further moved to authorize Commissioner Johnson to approve the expenditures. Commissioner Johnson seconded the amended motion. Following discussion, both of the motions carried.
Request to Replace Vacant Positions in the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, and Emergency Management
Sheriff Lowell and Human Resource Manager Garry McLean requested authorization to replace vacant positions in the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, and Emergency Management. Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Court Security Officer position number one. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Court Security Officer position number two. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Detention Center position. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the request. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Emergency Management Assistant Coordinator position. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Lunch
Chairman West adjourned the meeting for lunch. After the lunch break, Chairman West opened the afternoon session.
Action/Presentation Items Continued
Request to Replace Positions in the Clerk of District Court
Clerk of District Court Donna Lee Bobak, Chief Deputy Belinda Bridewell and Human Resource Manager Garry McLean requested authorization to replace one full-time and one part-time position in the Clerk of District Court. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the request to re-staff one full-time position. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Johnson abstaining.
Chairman West entertained a motion to re-activate a part-time position. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Due to the lack of a second, the motion was defeated.
Request Approval of Health Insurance Summary Plan Description
Human Resource Manager Garry McLean presented the UMR Health Insurance Summary Plan Description Amendment. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the UMR Health Insurance Summary Plan Description Amendment and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Update and Presentation of University of Wyoming Report on SWC Industrial Development Zone
The Sweetwater County ENDOW Committee and staff members explained that they have been working with the University of Wyoming on the possible development of an Industrial Development Zone in Sweetwater County and presented the University of Wyoming student PowerPoint presentation. Those present included Land Use Director Eric Bingham, Public Works Director Gene Legerski, Public Land Specialist Mark Kot, City of Rock Springs Director of Engineering & Operations Paul Kauchich, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Business Development Manager Kayla McDonald, City of Green River Director of Public Works Mark Westenskow, City of Green River GIS Specialist Jason Brown, and City of Green River Community Development Director Laura Leigh. The commission expressed their appreciation to the committee for the update.
Realignment of Board of Directors Area for Weed and Pest
Sweetwater County Weed and Pest Supervisor Dan Madsen and Deputy County Attorney James Schermetzler presented Resolution 18-02-CC-01, a Resolution to Establish the Sweetwater County Weed & Pest Control District Board Areas. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve Resolution 18-02-CC-01, a Resolution to Establish the Sweetwater County Weed & Pest Control District Board Areas. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve Resolution 18-02-CC-01. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
STAR Transit’s Request for Additional Funding
STAR Transit Director Judy Owens requested $11,799.00 in additional funding explaining that they are short in matching the FTA funding. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the request for $11,799.00 to STAR Transit as requested, it would require a budget amendment that we would do at some future date — contingent upon the Cities of Green River and Rock Springs approving their share of the request. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.
Board Appointment for Combined Communications Joint Powers Board (3 Year Term due to expiring term of James Wamsley)
Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to re-appoint James Wamsley to the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Wyoming State Forestry Division’s Request for Participation
Chairman West explained that the Wyoming State Forestry Division submitted the FY 2019 premium for participation in the Emergency Fire Suppression Account. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to decline participation in the Wyoming State Forestry Division Emergency Fire Suppression Account. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.
Break
Chairman West called for a break.
Wilderness Study Area Discussion
The commission addressed the 13 Wilderness Study Areas that encompass approximately 247,000 acres or approximately 3.7 percent of Sweetwater County. Chairman West addressed Representative Cheney’s proposed congressional legislation bill concerning Wilderness Study Areas (WSA). Discussion ensued relative to the commissions desire to make a WSA recommendation for participation in Representative Liz Cheney’s proposed bill. The commission concurred to take time to think about recommendations for future management of WSAs and address the topic at a future meeting. Commissioner Kolb requested that the public submit their input via phone conversation or in writing.
Appointment of the Sweetwater County Assessor
Chairman West explained that, due to the February 3, 2018 retirement of Sweetwater County Assessor Pat Drinkle, the Sweetwater County Democratic Central Committee met on February 15, 2018 and selected three candidates for consideration including David Divis, Michael Masterson, and Michele Irwin. Ms. Irwin addressed the commission explaining that, due to the legal requirements for real property ownership, she was unqualified for the position and encouraged the commission to appoint David Divis. Following nominations and a roll call vote, Commissioner Johnson moved to appoint David Divis as the Sweetwater County Assessor. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb voting in opposition.
Executive Session
Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session for potential litigation. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.
After coming out of Executive Session, Chairman West explained that no action was required.
Adjourn
There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.
This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING
Reid O. West, Chairman
Wally J. Johnson, Member
John K. Kolb, Member
ATTEST: Don Van Matre, Member
____________________________________ Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk Randal M. Wendling, Member
**************
