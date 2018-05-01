Minutes For The April 17, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The following document is the Minutes for:

April 17, 2018, Board of County Commissioners Meeting.

April 17, 2018

Green River, WY

The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approval of Agenda

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the agenda. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of Minutes April 3, 2018

Commissioner Johnson requested to correct his commissioner comments stating that he was advised that someone had called Governor Mead and that he was aware of the situation/rumors relative to Anadarko restricting access to any of their property along the checkerboard. Commissioner Johnson further stated that he spoke with representatives from Anadarko who explained that there were to be no changes to their current policy. Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the April 3, 2018 minutes as amended. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Acceptance of Bills

Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants, Monthly Reports and the Bonds

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the acceptance of the bills, which include the approval of the county vouchers/warrants, the approval of the monthly reports, and the bonds. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

PUBLIC HEARING

Budget Amendment for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented Resolution 18-04-CL-02. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve Resolution 18-04-CL-02. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.

Adoption of Language Amendment to Section 5.F of the Sweetwater County Zoning Resolution

Land Use Director Eric Bingham presented the Adoption of Language Amendments to Section 5.F of the Sweetwater County Zoning Resolution number 18-04-CC-01. Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve Resolution 18-04-CC-01, for approval of a Language Amendment to the District Use Chart in Section 5.F of the Sweetwater County Zoning Resolution. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Chairman West voting in opposition.

Commissioner Comments/Reports

Commissioner Wendling

Commissioner Wendling provided each commissioner with a copy of the Communities Protecting the Green River Update # 170. Commissioner Wendling shared that he spoke with County Health Director Kim Lionberger who expressed interest in supporting the Prevention Suicide Program. Commissioner Wendling shared that Solid Waste Disposal District # 2 has provided a copy of their by-laws and requested that County Attorney Dan Erramouspe review to verify if the last appointment made to the board has the required resident status. Commissioner Wendling shared that he attended the University of Wyoming Welcome Reception, the Crime Victims Award Ceremony, the Rock Springs Main Street Awards, and participated in the Endow Advanced Manufacturing Forum.

Chairman West

Chairman West reported that he attended the University of Wyoming Welcome Reception and the Mayors’ Luncheon. Chairman West shared that he met with the University of Wyoming Extension Service 4-H employees relative to budget questions and changes coming within their department. Chairman West reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Library Board including their budget meeting and their regular meeting. Chairman West explained that he has spent time reviewing the Sheriff’s budget and noted that the commission will discuss the issue further during the allocated time on the agenda. Chairman West noted that he will be attending the Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board meeting on April 18, 2018 and explained that three entities have not fully expended all their funds. Chairman West explained that the Town of Wamsutter and the City of Green River have expressed their desire to have the 6th cent initiative on the upcoming ballot and also noted that other municipalities have also expressed interest.

Commissioner Kolb

Commissioner Kolb reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the regular Memorial Hospital Board and the Parks & Recreation Board. Commissioner Kolb shared that he attended the Crime Victims Award Ceremony. Commissioner Kolb reported that he was involved in a Department of Health Wyoming County Commissioner Association teleconference relative to the preventative management issue in the State of Wyoming. Commissioner Kolb shared that he visited with IT Director Tim Knight, County Attorney Dan Erramouspe, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, County Clerk Dale Davis, and Treasurer Robb Slaughter.

Commissioner Van Matre

Commissioner Van Matre shared that he has been concerned with budget issues and continues to work on the challenges of the budget. Commissioner Van Matre reported that he toured the Justice Center with Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Van Matre reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Museum Board and the Airport Board. Commissioner Van Matre expressed that Public Works has been very busy. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he visited with Purchasing Manager Marty Dernovich, Public Works Director Gene Legerski, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, Grants Manager Krisena Marchal, and Juvenile Probation Director Karin Kelly.

Commissioner Johnson

Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson reported on the meeting he attended for the federal agencies. Commissioner Johnson explained that he would be attending the CLG meeting on April 19, 2018.

County Resident Concerns

Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Hearing no comments, county resident concerns were closed.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Action/Presentation Items

Sheriff Budget Shortage Discussion

Chairman West addressed that, if projections remain, the Sheriff’s Office will have a budget shortage. Chairman West explained that he attended a joint meeting between employees of the Sheriff’s Office, the County Clerk’s Office, the Human Resources Office and County Attorney Dan Erramouspe. The commission each took the opportunity to address their point of view regarding the budget.

Approval of 24 Hour Malt Beverage Permit for K-Motive & Sports, Inc. on 6-16-18 for Third Annual Pilot Butte Poker Run

County Clerk Dale Davis presented the 24 Hour Malt Beverage Permit for K-Motive & Sports, Inc. on June 16, 2018 for Third Annual Pilot Butte Poker Run. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the application for a 24 Hour Malt Beverage Permit for K-Motive & Sports, Inc on June 16, 2018 for the Third Annual Pilot Butte Poker Run. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Resolution to Re-Establish Election Districts

County Clerk Dale Davis presented Resolution 18-04-CL-03. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve Resolution 18-04-CL-03, a Resolution Re-Establishing Sweetwater County Election Districts. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of Joint Powers Telecom Board Agreement Addendum for Services to Connect the Sweetwater County Trap Club Building to the Internet

Public Works Director Gene Legerski filled in for IT Director Tim Knight during his absence and presented the Joint Powers Telecom Board Agreement Addendum for Services to Connect the Sweetwater County Trap Club Building to the internet. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the request and authorization for additional fiber optic services contract for fiber optic services agreement between the Joint Powers Telecom Board for the Cities of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming, and Sweetwater County, Wyoming for Services to the Trap Club and have the Chairman sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Sweetwater County Annual Meeting with Federal Land Management Agencies

Public Land Specialist Mark Kot explained that the annual meeting will be the 41st annual meeting between Sweetwater County and Federal Land Management Agencies and the purpose of the meeting is to exchange work programs, discuss items of mutual concern, and improve cooperative working relationships. Those participating in the annual meeting included U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge Manager Tom Koener and Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative Biologist Rox Hicks, Flaming Gorge District Ranger Rowdy Muir and Ashley National Forest Supervisor Jeff Schramm, Bureau of Reclamation Provo Area Manager Wayne Pullan, Bureau of Land Management High Desert District Manager Tim Wakefield. Mr. Wakefield also introduced Bureau of Land Management Representatives Mike Phillips, Brandon Tempo, Sonja Hunt, Dennis Carpenter, Aaron Miler, Adam George, Kimberlee Foster and Caleb Hiner. The commission expressed their appreciation for the annual update.

Lunch

Chairman West adjourned the meeting for lunch. After the lunch break, Chairman West opened the afternoon session.

Action/Presentation Items Continued

FFY 2019 TANF CPI Grant Sponsorship

Grants Manager Krisena Marchal presented the FFY 2019 TANF CPI Grant Sponsorship. Climb Wyoming Program Director Brittany Gray and Greater Wyoming Big Brother and Big Sisters Representative Kathy Vasa were in attendance. Following discussion, Commissioner Wendling moved to sponsor, and authorize the Chairman to sign, the Federal Fiscal Year 2019 TANF CPI grant application assurances for Climb Wyoming and the Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

All West Communications dba Sweetwater Cable License to Run Fiber and Conduit in the Sweetwater County ROW’s on Wilkin’s Peak and Blairtown Road

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the All West Communications request to run fiber and conduit in the Sweetwater County ROW’s on Wilkin’s Peak and Blairtown Road. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to ratify the email vote. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Renewal of Industrial General permit for Storm Water Discharges for the Rock Springs and Green River Road & Bridge Facility

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the Industrial General permit for Storm Water Discharges for the Rock Springs and Green River Road & Bridge Facility. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the corrections to the Renewal form for the Industrial General Permit for Storm Water Discharges for the Rock Springs and Green River Road & Bridge Facilities and allow the Chairman to sign both renewals. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Southland Royalty Company LLC License to Run a Water Line in the ROW of Wamsutter Crooks Gap (CR#23) Road

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the Southland Royalty Company LLC request to run a water line in the ROW of Wamsutter Crooks Gap (CR#23) Road. Land Use Director Eric Bingham explained that Southland Royalty Company LLC has not obtained a permit for the well site and recommended that approval be contingent upon Southland Royalty obtaining the permit. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the request along with the contingency as recommended by Mr. Bingham. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve with the caveat that they have to apply for the permit with P&Z as outlined by Mr. Bingham. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Indo American Agreement for Engineering Design Services for the 2018 Paint Striping Project

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the Indo American Agreement for Engineering Design Services for the 2018 Paint Striping Project. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to accept the Agreement for Engineering Design Services for Paint Striping Various County Roads Project Number SC-134 and allow the Chairman to sign said document. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Presentation of Possible Mine Subsidence and its Effects on CR # 85 Tenneco Road

Public Works Director Gene Legerski, Genesis Alkali Vice President of Technology and Business Development Aaron Reichl, and JFC Engineers and Surveyors P.E. John Eddins explained that Genesis Alkali would like to mine its leased Trona resource that lies beneath the Tenneco Road (CR # 85). Mr. Reichl provided a PowerPoint presentation representing how mine subsidence would be accomplished. The commission expressed their appreciation for the presentation.

Presentation of Historic Horse Racing Revenue by the Sweetwater Events Complex & Wyoming Horse Racing

Sweetwater Events Complex Marketing and Events Manager Kandi Pennington and Marketing and Events Coordinator Lena Warren, along with Wyoming Horse Racing Director Eugene Joyce updated the commission on the historic horse racing revenue. The commission expressed their appreciation for the update.

Human Service Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District

Castle Rock Hospital District Board Treasurer Dan Stanton and Board members Reid Robbins and Patsy Sorenson requested the commission to reconsider approving the Human Service Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the Human Service Agreement between Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Hospital District and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of Transfer of Entitlement Agreements from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to the Yellowstone Regional Airport and the Riverton Regional Airport

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker presented the Transfer of Entitlement Agreements. Following discussion, Commissioner Van Matre moved to approve, and authorize the Chairman to sign, the Transfer of Entitlement Agreements from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to Yellowstone Regional Airport and Riverton Regional Airport. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Adjourn

There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.

This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING

Reid O. West, Chairman

Wally J. Johnson, Member

John K. Kolb, Member

ATTEST: Don Van Matre, Member

____________________________________ Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk Randal M. Wendling, Member

