Minutes For The April 3, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

April 3, 2018, Board of County Commissioners Meeting.
April 3, 2018
Green River
The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approval of Agenda
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the agenda. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Approval of Minutes March 20, 2018
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the March 20, 2018 minutes. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the minutes dated March 20, 2018. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Acceptance of Bills
Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants and the Abates/Rebates
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the acceptance of the bills which include the approval of the county vouchers/warrants, and the approval of the abates/rebates. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
|WARRANT NO.s
|PAYEE
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|EMPLOYEES AND PAYROLL VENDORS
|PAYROLL RUN
|None
|23333
|OPTUM BANK 76411492
|CONTRIBUTIONS
|516.66
|23334
|OPTUM BANK 76411492
|CONTRIBUTIONS
|1,212.50
|23335-23578
|PAYROLL/EAL SHEET ON 4/17/18
|23579
|STAFFORD, NANCY
|TRAVEL/POSTAGE/OFFICE SUPPLIES
|388.37
|77486
|BRIDGER VALLEY ELECTRIC ASSN
|UTILITIES
|253.09
|77487
|CENTURYLINK
|PHONE
|32.87
|77488
|DIRECTV
|TV
|19.99
|77489
|DOMINION ENERGY
|UTILITIES
|4,219.11
|77490
|HOME DEPOT CREDIT SERVICES
|SUPPLIES/EQUIPMENT/PARTS
|1,829.76
|77491
|ROCKY MTN POWER
|UTILITIES
|15,250.23
|77492
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|BROADBAND
|200.05
|77493
|WALMART COMMUNITY/SYNCB-PURCHASING
|SUPPLIES
|54.52
|77494
|WELLS FARGO – 4322
|SUPPLIES/PUBLICATION/LODGING/EQUIPMENT CONFERENCE/WORKSHOP/PARTS/TRAINING/ TRAINING CREDIT/MEMBERSHIP
|6,141.36
|77495
|WELLS FARGO – 4535
|MEALS
|97.16
|77496
|WELLS FARGO – 9903
|MEALS
|13.85
|77497
|WELLS FARGO – 4568
|TRAVEL
|571.02
|77498
|WELLS FARGO – 4550
|MEALS
|167.38
|77499
|WELLS FARGO – 4543
|LEGISLATIVE MEAL
|1,516.40
|77500
|WELLS FARGO – 7888
|MEAL
|15.18
|77501
|WELLS FARGO – 7942
|TRAVEL
|105.54
|77502
|WEX BANK
|FUEL
|3,419.36
|77503
|WYOMING WASTE SERVICES – ROCK
|UTILITIES
|1,405.06
|77504
|ALL WEST COMMUNICATIONS
|TV
|69.95
|77505
|CENTURYLINK
|PHONE
|269.73
|77506
|DIRECTV
|TV
|77.99
|77507
|DOMINION ENERGY
|UTILITIES
|12.00
|77508
|GROATHOUSE CONSTRUCTION, INC
|CONSTRUCTION
|471,431.00
|77509
|PITNEY BOWES INC
|RENTAL
|180.00
|77510
|ROCKY MTN POWER
|UTILITIES
|290.62
|77511
|US BANCORP
|LEASE
|373,049.00
|77512
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|BROADBAND
|1,644.69
|77513
|WALMART COMMUNITY/SYNCB-SHERIFF
|INMATE FOOD & SUPPLIES/OFFICE SUPPLIES
|662.08
|77514
|WELLS FARGO – 8480
|SIRIUS/SUBSCRIPTION/CAMERA/REPAIR/TV/ SUPPLIES/MEMBERSHIP/TRAINING/TRAVEL
|3,628.08
|77515
|WEST SIDE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT
|UTILITIES
|3,520.00
|77516-77541
|PAYROLL/EAL SHEET ON 4/17/18
|77542
|ACE HARDWARE
|SUPPLIES
|195.47
|77543
|ACE HARDWARE #11263-C
|TOOLS/SUPPLIES/EQUIPMENT
|327.80
|77544
|AIRGAS USA LLC
|RENTAL
|27.24
|77545
|ALPHA PETROLEUM SERVICE INC
|REPAIR
|3,403.25
|77546
|ALPINE PURE WATER
|RENTAL/WATER
|112.00
|77547
|AMAZON
|EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES/OFFICE SUPPLIES/RACK/SEATING
|5,255.14
|77548
|AMERIGAS PROPANE LP
|PROPANE
|1,117.20
|77549
|AXON ENTERPRISE INC
|EQUIPMENT
|12,302.00
|77550
|BENNETT PAINT & GLASS
|DOORS
|4,463.00
|77551
|BEST WESTERN – RAMKOTA HOTEL CASPER
|LODGING
|93.00
|77552
|BOB BARKER COMPANY INC
|COMMISSARY
|653.98
|77553
|BOOKCLIFF SALES INC
|PARTS
|148.16
|77554
|C & L TOOLS INC
|PARTS
|484.30
|77555
|CASTILLON D.D.S. LLC, A. BRYCE
|INMATE DENTAL
|548.00
|77556
|CDW GOVERNMENT
|TONER
|385.00
|77557
|CHEMATOX LABORATORY INC
|TESTING
|137.90
|77558
|CINTAS
|SERVICES
|374.22
|77559
|CITY OF GREEN RIVER
|RENT
|500.00
|77560
|CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS
|RENT
|452.18
|77561
|CJ SIGNS
|SIGNS
|87.50
|77562
|CNA SURETY
|BOND
|160.00
|77563
|COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES INC
|SUPPLIES/RENT
|3,742.08
|77564
|COPIER & SUPPLY CO INC
|CONTRACTS/TONER
|2,741.48
|77565
|CREATIVE CULTURE INSIGNIA LLC
|BADGES
|451.25
|77566
|DELTA DENTAL
|FEES
|2,040.15
|77567
|DLT SOLUTIONS LLC
|SUBSCRIPTION
|382.20
|77568
|EDEN VALLEY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|24,300.00
|77569
|F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY
|COMMISSARY/INMATE FOOD
|6,363.17
|77570
|FAIRMONT SUPPLY COMPANY
|SUPPLIES
|70.14
|77571
|FIRE ENGINEERING COMPANY INC
|REPAIRS
|3,001.00
|77572
|FLEETPRIDE
|PARTS
|39.83
|77573
|GREEN RIVER STAR
|SUBSCRIPTION
|35.00
|77574
|HOMAX OIL SALES INC
|FUEL
|5,642.82
|77575
|HOSE & RUBBER SUPPLY
|SUPPLIES
|110.47
|77576
|HOSPICE OF SWEETWATER COUNTY
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|18,742.50
|77577
|HOWARD SUPPLY COMPANY, LLC
|TOOLS
|40.06
|77578
|INBERG-MILLER ENGINEERS
|SERVICES
|4,447.28
|77579
|ISI WATER CHEMISTRIES
|FEES
|801.00
|77580
|INFO-TECH RESEARCH GROUP INC
|SOFTWARE
|4,000.00
|77581
|ISM – WESTERN WYOMING, INC
|DUES
|450.00
|77582
|JACK’S TRUCK & EQUIPMENT
|REPAIR
|1,167.60
|77583
|JENNY SERVICE CO
|COMMISSARY
|1,165.04
|77584
|JFC ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS
|SERVICES
|3,958.54
|77585
|JME FIRE & HOIST PROTECTION INC
|INSPECTIONS/SIGNS
|1,837.75
|77586
|KELLY, BRENDA L
|MEALS
|139.74
|77587
|KING, JOHN
|MEAL
|85.78
|77588
|LAWSON PRODUCTS INC
|SUPPLIES
|75.45
|77589
|MATHEY LAW OFFICE – ASSIGNOR
|FEES
|2,360.00
|77590
|MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION
|INMATE FOOD
|650.20
|77591
|MEADOW GOLD DAIRIES SLC
|INMATE FOOD
|1,949.28
|77592
|MOUNTAIN BAY SCUBA 06
|TESTING/TRAINING
|905.00
|77593
|NET TRANSCRIPTS INC
|TRANSCRIPTION
|96.75
|77594
|NICHOLAS & COMPANY
|INMATE FOOD
|3,295.56
|77595
|NMS LABS
|ANALYSIS
|345.00
|77596
|QUILL CORPORATION
|FURNITURE/EQUIPMENT
|339.89
|77597
|REAL KLEEN INC
|SUPPLIES
|807.45
|77598
|ROCK SPRINGS, GREEN RIVER,
|COUNTY PORTION
|158,774.72
|77599
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN AIR SOLUTIONS
|SUPPLIES
|99.39
|77600
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN SERVICE BUREAU INC
|COMMISSION
|49.99
|77601
|RON TURLEY ASSOCIATES INC
|MAINTENANCE
|800.00
|77602
|RON’S ACE RENTALS
|RENTAL
|14.50
|77603
|S/D, INC
|CORNER GUARDS
|829.00
|77604
|SHOPKO HOMETOWN – PHARMACY
|INMATE PRESCRIPTIONS
|3,120.48
|77605
|SKAGGS COMPANIES INC
|UNIFORMS
|817.76
|77606
|SKYWEST AIRLINES INC
|SUBSIDY
|175,604.74
|77607
|SMYTH PRINTING INC
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|162.26
|77608
|SNAP-ON CREDIT LLC
|SUBSCRIPTION
|108.25
|77609
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|246.99
|77610
|SUGAR HOUSE FURNITURE
|FURNITURE
|746.10
|77611
|SURFACES INC.
|CARPETING
|537.97
|77612
|SWEETWATER CO CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
|SPECIAL USE TAX
|100,000.00
|77613
|SWEETWATER CO SCHOOL DISTRICT #1
|GRANT EXPENSES
|3,835.13
|77614
|SWEETWATER COUNTY HEALTH BOARD
|FLU SHOTS
|175.00
|77615
|SWEETWATER COUNTY INSURANCE
|PREMIUMS
|347,853.67
|77616
|SWEETWATER MEDICS LLC
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|27,369.58
|77617
|SWEETWATER TROPHIES
|SIGN/SHIPPING
|26.19
|77618
|SWICK’S MATCO TOOLS
|TOOLS
|61.88
|77619
|TERMINIX OF WYOMING
|SERVICES
|190.00
|77620
|THE MASTER’S TOUCH LLC
|POSTAGE
|7,600.00
|77621
|THE PARTRIDGE PSYCHOLOGICAL GROUP
|TRAINING
|1,600.00
|77622
|THE TIRE DEN INC
|PARTS/LABOR
|153.85
|77623
|THE UPS STORE – #3042
|SHIPPING
|51.17
|77624
|THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PAYMENT CENTER
|SUBSCRIPTION
|1,434.50
|77625
|TROWBRIDGE CONSULTING, LLC
|SERVICES
|2,850.00
|77626
|TRUSTED NETWORK SOLUTIONS INC
|EQUIPMENT
|2,576.37
|77627
|U S FOODS INC
|INMATE FOOD
|4,552.61
|77628
|UMR INC
|FEES
|4,462.35
|77629
|UNITED HEALTHCARE – BP
|FEES
|27,219.63
|77630
|UNITED SITE SERVICES
|RESTROOM
|122.00
|77631
|UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
|SERVICES
|850.00
|77632
|UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA
|PREMIUMS
|18,409.54
|77633
|VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES
|EQUIPMENT
|1,561.95
|77634
|VISION SERVICE PLAN
|PREMIUMS
|7,957.96
|77635
|WEIMER, JACK
|MEAL/SUPPLIES
|73.66
|77636
|WC3
|TESTING
|530.00
|77637
|WILLDAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS
|LIGHTS
|2,018.14
|77638
|WYOMING COUNTY TREASURERS ASSOCIATION
|DUES/REGISTRATION
|180.00
|77639
|WYOMING DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION
|PERU BRIDGE
|1,123.01
|77640
|WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY
|LABOR/MILEAGE/PARTS
|3,307.09
|77641
|WYO MINE SUBSIDENCE INSURANCE PROGRAM
|INSURANCE
|825.00
|77642
|WYOMING.COM
|WIRELESS
|63.95
|77643
|YOUTH HOME INC
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|13,567.50
|77644
|ZIMMERMAN, JAMES C
|MILEAGE
|413.11
|GRAND TOTAL:
|1,944,998.39
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Alpha Petroleum voucher. Commissioner Van Matre so moved. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb abstaining.
|TAXPAYER
|VALUATION
|VAQUERO ENERGY INC
|-6,314
|BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO
|-41
|BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO
|-352
|CHEVRON USA INC
|-2,704
|BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO
|-15,995
|DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO LP
|-89
Action/Presentation Items
Child Developmental Center MOU Amendment
County Treasurer Robb Slaughter presented the amendment to the Child Developmental Center (CDC) MOU that provides detail on payments from the County Treasurer’s Office to the CDC. CDC Director Lu Kasper was present. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the second addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding as presented by Mr. Slaughter and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.
PUBLIC HEARING
Budget Amendment for the Child Developmental Center
Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented Resolution 18-04-CL-01. Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve Resolution 18-04-CL-01. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.
Commissioner Comments/Reports
Commissioner Johnson
Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson opened discussion in regard to artwork to be displayed at the Justice Center. Commissioner Johnson addressed a rumor that affects the county relative to Anadarko restricting access to any of their property along the checkerboard. Commissioner Johnson explained that he was advised that Governor Mead, BLM Wyoming State Director Mary Jo Rugwell, Coalition of Local Government (CLG) group, and CLG Attorney Connie Brooks indicated they were aware of the situation. Commissioner Johnson further shared that he spoke with an upper level representative for Anadarko who also explained that no changes were to be made to their current policy. Commissioner Johnson reported that he and Public Land Specialist Mark Kot met with the BLM and stakeholders relative to the RMP.
Commissioner Wendling
Commissioner Wendling shared that Southwest Counseling has approved their preliminary budget and that the Board of Health is working on their preliminary budget. Commissioner Wendling explained that Bridger-Teton National Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer Michael Johnston contacted him and requested that he sit on the Wyoming Prescribed Fire Council conference call. Commissioner Wendling shared that he attended the conference call to understand the framework and questioned if the commission would like to participate. The commission requested that they be kept apprised of when the council is established and what their desires are which will assist the commission in making the decision if Sweetwater County would like to participate. Commissioner Wendling shared that he was asked to attend the Air Service Task Force, on behalf of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, and stated that a letter will be submitted to the Chairman requesting to designate a commissioner to sit on the Air Service Task Force. Following discussion, the commission concurred that, when the request to designate a commissioner is submitted, Commissioner Van Matre should sit on that board. Commissioner Wendling shared that the newly appointed Solid Waste Disposal District No. 2 representative does not have resident status and will officially decline the appointment. Commissioner Wendling provided the Colorado Diversion update #168. Communities Protecting the Green River Board Chairman Don Hartley was present to address questions. Commissioner Wendling shared that Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County Joint Powers Water Board General Manager Fred Ostler has resigned which will leave a vacancy; and will leave a vacant board seat as well.
Chairman West
Chairman West reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Young at Heart Senior Citizen Board, an Events Complex Stakeholders meeting, and a Fair Board meeting. Chairman West provided a list of the Fair Board’s capital project wish list. Chairman West addressed valuations and noted that Fiscal Year 2019 budget requests should remain modest. Chairman West shared a printout that Human Resource Director Garry McLean provided to him bringing to his attention that the Sheriff’s Office will be over budget by years end and noted that Sheriff Lowell is reviewing their numbers and will address the commission after their review. Chairman West requested to place the Sheriff’s anticipated budget shortage on the April 17, 2018 Board of County Commissioner’s agenda.
Commissioner Kolb
Commissioner Kolb reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Memorial Hospital Buildings and Grounds Committee, the Memorial Hospital Finance and Audit Committee, the Joint Telecommunications Board, and the Events Complex Stakeholders meeting. Commissioner Kolb shared that he visited with IT Director Tim Knight, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, and County Treasurer Robb Slaughter. Commissioner Kolb shared that he went to the Town of Wamsutter to meet with the Mayor and was unable to meet with him but shared that he was able to review the bathroom facility that the county put in during the early 80’s that has since been closed. Commissioner Kolb touched on the preventative specialist grant funded program that the State of Wyoming is looking at. Chairman West and Commissioner Kolb explained that they have been invited to attend a conference call relative to the preventative specialist grant funded program, which they will address further after hearing the framework of the program.
Commissioner Van Matre
Commissioner Van Matre reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Events Complex Stakeholders meeting and the Museum Board. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he continues to review the budget. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he visited the Justice Center and Airport Director Devon Brubaker. Commissioner Van Matre noted that he received a VSO update.
County Resident Concerns
Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Hearing no comments, county resident concerns were closed.
Action/Presentation Items-Continued
Introduction of New Field Representative for Congressman Cheney
Field Representative Karmen Rossi introduced Wyoming at Large Field Representative Charity LaFountain for Congressman Liz Cheney. Ms. LaFountain explained that she will oversee four county service areas where she will interact with business and community leaders, and also help constituents who are reaching out for assistance with Federal Agencies. The commission expressed their appreciation for the introduction and wished Ms. LaFountain well.
Break
Chairman West called for a break.
Museum Board Appointment (to fill unexpired term of Tim Winger through July 1, 2020)
Following discussion, Commissioner Van Matre moved to appoint Richelle Rawlings-Carroll. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried. The commission expressed their appreciation to Mr. Winger for his years of service on the Museum Board.
Museum Request for Consideration of Updated Storage Facility Needs
Museum Director Brie Blasi explained that the museum continues to evaluate their needs for more space and requested consideration for a county-owned facility for centralized collections storage and curatorial workspace. The commission explained that they are currently working with the facility committee and, once recommendations are made to the commission to consider, they will know what buildings will be available.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation
YWCA Executive Director Lauren Schoenfeld, Center for Families and Children YWCA Program Director Taneesa Congdon, and YWCA Development Director Kayla Mannikko presented the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation. Chairman West read the proclamation aloud and entertained a motion to approve the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation. Following discussion, Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.
Legislative Interim Topics
Representative Clark Stith provided an update on Legislative Interim Topics. The commission expressed their appreciation for the update and provided requests to be submitted to the Management Council Committee.
Adjourn
There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.
This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.
