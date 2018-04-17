Minutes For The April 3, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The following document is the Minutes for:

April 3, 2018, Board of County Commissioners Meeting.

April 3, 2018

Green River

The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approval of Agenda

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the agenda. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of Minutes March 20, 2018

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the March 20, 2018 minutes. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the minutes dated March 20, 2018. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Acceptance of Bills

Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants and the Abates/Rebates

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the acceptance of the bills which include the approval of the county vouchers/warrants, and the approval of the abates/rebates. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

WARRANT NO.s PAYEE DESCRIPTION AMOUNT EMPLOYEES AND PAYROLL VENDORS PAYROLL RUN None 23333 OPTUM BANK 76411492 CONTRIBUTIONS 516.66 23334 OPTUM BANK 76411492 CONTRIBUTIONS 1,212.50 23335-23578 PAYROLL/EAL SHEET ON 4/17/18 23579 STAFFORD, NANCY TRAVEL/POSTAGE/OFFICE SUPPLIES 388.37 77486 BRIDGER VALLEY ELECTRIC ASSN UTILITIES 253.09 77487 CENTURYLINK PHONE 32.87 77488 DIRECTV TV 19.99 77489 DOMINION ENERGY UTILITIES 4,219.11 77490 HOME DEPOT CREDIT SERVICES SUPPLIES/EQUIPMENT/PARTS 1,829.76 77491 ROCKY MTN POWER UTILITIES 15,250.23 77492 VERIZON WIRELESS BROADBAND 200.05 77493 WALMART COMMUNITY/SYNCB-PURCHASING SUPPLIES 54.52 77494 WELLS FARGO – 4322 SUPPLIES/PUBLICATION/LODGING/EQUIPMENT CONFERENCE/WORKSHOP/PARTS/TRAINING/ TRAINING CREDIT/MEMBERSHIP 6,141.36 77495 WELLS FARGO – 4535 MEALS 97.16 77496 WELLS FARGO – 9903 MEALS 13.85 77497 WELLS FARGO – 4568 TRAVEL 571.02 77498 WELLS FARGO – 4550 MEALS 167.38 77499 WELLS FARGO – 4543 LEGISLATIVE MEAL 1,516.40 77500 WELLS FARGO – 7888 MEAL 15.18 77501 WELLS FARGO – 7942 TRAVEL 105.54 77502 WEX BANK FUEL 3,419.36 77503 WYOMING WASTE SERVICES – ROCK UTILITIES 1,405.06 77504 ALL WEST COMMUNICATIONS TV 69.95 77505 CENTURYLINK PHONE 269.73 77506 DIRECTV TV 77.99 77507 DOMINION ENERGY UTILITIES 12.00 77508 GROATHOUSE CONSTRUCTION, INC CONSTRUCTION 471,431.00 77509 PITNEY BOWES INC RENTAL 180.00 77510 ROCKY MTN POWER UTILITIES 290.62 77511 US BANCORP LEASE 373,049.00 77512 VERIZON WIRELESS BROADBAND 1,644.69 77513 WALMART COMMUNITY/SYNCB-SHERIFF INMATE FOOD & SUPPLIES/OFFICE SUPPLIES 662.08 77514 WELLS FARGO – 8480 SIRIUS/SUBSCRIPTION/CAMERA/REPAIR/TV/ SUPPLIES/MEMBERSHIP/TRAINING/TRAVEL 3,628.08 77515 WEST SIDE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT UTILITIES 3,520.00 77516-77541 PAYROLL/EAL SHEET ON 4/17/18 77542 ACE HARDWARE SUPPLIES 195.47 77543 ACE HARDWARE #11263-C TOOLS/SUPPLIES/EQUIPMENT 327.80 77544 AIRGAS USA LLC RENTAL 27.24 77545 ALPHA PETROLEUM SERVICE INC REPAIR 3,403.25 77546 ALPINE PURE WATER RENTAL/WATER 112.00 77547 AMAZON EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES/OFFICE SUPPLIES/RACK/SEATING 5,255.14 77548 AMERIGAS PROPANE LP PROPANE 1,117.20 77549 AXON ENTERPRISE INC EQUIPMENT 12,302.00 77550 BENNETT PAINT & GLASS DOORS 4,463.00 77551 BEST WESTERN – RAMKOTA HOTEL CASPER LODGING 93.00 77552 BOB BARKER COMPANY INC COMMISSARY 653.98 77553 BOOKCLIFF SALES INC PARTS 148.16 77554 C & L TOOLS INC PARTS 484.30 77555 CASTILLON D.D.S. LLC, A. BRYCE INMATE DENTAL 548.00 77556 CDW GOVERNMENT TONER 385.00 77557 CHEMATOX LABORATORY INC TESTING 137.90 77558 CINTAS SERVICES 374.22 77559 CITY OF GREEN RIVER RENT 500.00 77560 CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS RENT 452.18 77561 CJ SIGNS SIGNS 87.50 77562 CNA SURETY BOND 160.00 77563 COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES INC SUPPLIES/RENT 3,742.08 77564 COPIER & SUPPLY CO INC CONTRACTS/TONER 2,741.48 77565 CREATIVE CULTURE INSIGNIA LLC BADGES 451.25 77566 DELTA DENTAL FEES 2,040.15 77567 DLT SOLUTIONS LLC SUBSCRIPTION 382.20 77568 EDEN VALLEY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT BUDGET ALLOCATION 24,300.00 77569 F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY COMMISSARY/INMATE FOOD 6,363.17 77570 FAIRMONT SUPPLY COMPANY SUPPLIES 70.14 77571 FIRE ENGINEERING COMPANY INC REPAIRS 3,001.00 77572 FLEETPRIDE PARTS 39.83 77573 GREEN RIVER STAR SUBSCRIPTION 35.00 77574 HOMAX OIL SALES INC FUEL 5,642.82 77575 HOSE & RUBBER SUPPLY SUPPLIES 110.47 77576 HOSPICE OF SWEETWATER COUNTY BUDGET ALLOCATION 18,742.50 77577 HOWARD SUPPLY COMPANY, LLC TOOLS 40.06 77578 INBERG-MILLER ENGINEERS SERVICES 4,447.28 77579 ISI WATER CHEMISTRIES FEES 801.00 77580 INFO-TECH RESEARCH GROUP INC SOFTWARE 4,000.00 77581 ISM – WESTERN WYOMING, INC DUES 450.00 77582 JACK’S TRUCK & EQUIPMENT REPAIR 1,167.60 77583 JENNY SERVICE CO COMMISSARY 1,165.04 77584 JFC ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS SERVICES 3,958.54 77585 JME FIRE & HOIST PROTECTION INC INSPECTIONS/SIGNS 1,837.75 77586 KELLY, BRENDA L MEALS 139.74 77587 KING, JOHN MEAL 85.78 77588 LAWSON PRODUCTS INC SUPPLIES 75.45 77589 MATHEY LAW OFFICE – ASSIGNOR FEES 2,360.00 77590 MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION INMATE FOOD 650.20 77591 MEADOW GOLD DAIRIES SLC INMATE FOOD 1,949.28 77592 MOUNTAIN BAY SCUBA 06 TESTING/TRAINING 905.00 77593 NET TRANSCRIPTS INC TRANSCRIPTION 96.75 77594 NICHOLAS & COMPANY INMATE FOOD 3,295.56 77595 NMS LABS ANALYSIS 345.00 77596 QUILL CORPORATION FURNITURE/EQUIPMENT 339.89 77597 REAL KLEEN INC SUPPLIES 807.45 77598 ROCK SPRINGS, GREEN RIVER, COUNTY PORTION 158,774.72 77599 ROCKY MOUNTAIN AIR SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 99.39 77600 ROCKY MOUNTAIN SERVICE BUREAU INC COMMISSION 49.99 77601 RON TURLEY ASSOCIATES INC MAINTENANCE 800.00 77602 RON’S ACE RENTALS RENTAL 14.50 77603 S/D, INC CORNER GUARDS 829.00 77604 SHOPKO HOMETOWN – PHARMACY INMATE PRESCRIPTIONS 3,120.48 77605 SKAGGS COMPANIES INC UNIFORMS 817.76 77606 SKYWEST AIRLINES INC SUBSIDY 175,604.74 77607 SMYTH PRINTING INC OFFICE SUPPLIES 162.26 77608 SNAP-ON CREDIT LLC SUBSCRIPTION 108.25 77609 SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY OFFICE SUPPLIES 246.99 77610 SUGAR HOUSE FURNITURE FURNITURE 746.10 77611 SURFACES INC. CARPETING 537.97 77612 SWEETWATER CO CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER SPECIAL USE TAX 100,000.00 77613 SWEETWATER CO SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 GRANT EXPENSES 3,835.13 77614 SWEETWATER COUNTY HEALTH BOARD FLU SHOTS 175.00 77615 SWEETWATER COUNTY INSURANCE PREMIUMS 347,853.67 77616 SWEETWATER MEDICS LLC BUDGET ALLOCATION 27,369.58 77617 SWEETWATER TROPHIES SIGN/SHIPPING 26.19 77618 SWICK’S MATCO TOOLS TOOLS 61.88 77619 TERMINIX OF WYOMING SERVICES 190.00 77620 THE MASTER’S TOUCH LLC POSTAGE 7,600.00 77621 THE PARTRIDGE PSYCHOLOGICAL GROUP TRAINING 1,600.00 77622 THE TIRE DEN INC PARTS/LABOR 153.85 77623 THE UPS STORE – #3042 SHIPPING 51.17 77624 THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PAYMENT CENTER SUBSCRIPTION 1,434.50 77625 TROWBRIDGE CONSULTING, LLC SERVICES 2,850.00 77626 TRUSTED NETWORK SOLUTIONS INC EQUIPMENT 2,576.37 77627 U S FOODS INC INMATE FOOD 4,552.61 77628 UMR INC FEES 4,462.35 77629 UNITED HEALTHCARE – BP FEES 27,219.63 77630 UNITED SITE SERVICES RESTROOM 122.00 77631 UNIVERSITY OF UTAH SERVICES 850.00 77632 UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA PREMIUMS 18,409.54 77633 VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES EQUIPMENT 1,561.95 77634 VISION SERVICE PLAN PREMIUMS 7,957.96 77635 WEIMER, JACK MEAL/SUPPLIES 73.66 77636 WC3 TESTING 530.00 77637 WILLDAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS LIGHTS 2,018.14 77638 WYOMING COUNTY TREASURERS ASSOCIATION DUES/REGISTRATION 180.00 77639 WYOMING DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION PERU BRIDGE 1,123.01 77640 WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY LABOR/MILEAGE/PARTS 3,307.09 77641 WYO MINE SUBSIDENCE INSURANCE PROGRAM INSURANCE 825.00 77642 WYOMING.COM WIRELESS 63.95 77643 YOUTH HOME INC BUDGET ALLOCATION 13,567.50 77644 ZIMMERMAN, JAMES C MILEAGE 413.11 GRAND TOTAL: 1,944,998.39

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Alpha Petroleum voucher. Commissioner Van Matre so moved. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb abstaining.

TAXPAYER VALUATION VAQUERO ENERGY INC -6,314 BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO -41 BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO -352 CHEVRON USA INC -2,704 BP AMERICA PRODUCTION CO -15,995 DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO LP -89

Action/Presentation Items

Child Developmental Center MOU Amendment

County Treasurer Robb Slaughter presented the amendment to the Child Developmental Center (CDC) MOU that provides detail on payments from the County Treasurer’s Office to the CDC. CDC Director Lu Kasper was present. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the second addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding as presented by Mr. Slaughter and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

PUBLIC HEARING

Budget Amendment for the Child Developmental Center

Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented Resolution 18-04-CL-01. Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve Resolution 18-04-CL-01. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.

Commissioner Comments/Reports

Commissioner Johnson

Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson opened discussion in regard to artwork to be displayed at the Justice Center. Commissioner Johnson addressed a rumor that affects the county relative to Anadarko restricting access to any of their property along the checkerboard. Commissioner Johnson explained that he was advised that Governor Mead, BLM Wyoming State Director Mary Jo Rugwell, Coalition of Local Government (CLG) group, and CLG Attorney Connie Brooks indicated they were aware of the situation. Commissioner Johnson further shared that he spoke with an upper level representative for Anadarko who also explained that no changes were to be made to their current policy. Commissioner Johnson reported that he and Public Land Specialist Mark Kot met with the BLM and stakeholders relative to the RMP.

Commissioner Wendling

Commissioner Wendling shared that Southwest Counseling has approved their preliminary budget and that the Board of Health is working on their preliminary budget. Commissioner Wendling explained that Bridger-Teton National Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer Michael Johnston contacted him and requested that he sit on the Wyoming Prescribed Fire Council conference call. Commissioner Wendling shared that he attended the conference call to understand the framework and questioned if the commission would like to participate. The commission requested that they be kept apprised of when the council is established and what their desires are which will assist the commission in making the decision if Sweetwater County would like to participate. Commissioner Wendling shared that he was asked to attend the Air Service Task Force, on behalf of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, and stated that a letter will be submitted to the Chairman requesting to designate a commissioner to sit on the Air Service Task Force. Following discussion, the commission concurred that, when the request to designate a commissioner is submitted, Commissioner Van Matre should sit on that board. Commissioner Wendling shared that the newly appointed Solid Waste Disposal District No. 2 representative does not have resident status and will officially decline the appointment. Commissioner Wendling provided the Colorado Diversion update #168. Communities Protecting the Green River Board Chairman Don Hartley was present to address questions. Commissioner Wendling shared that Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County Joint Powers Water Board General Manager Fred Ostler has resigned which will leave a vacancy; and will leave a vacant board seat as well.

Chairman West

Chairman West reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Young at Heart Senior Citizen Board, an Events Complex Stakeholders meeting, and a Fair Board meeting. Chairman West provided a list of the Fair Board’s capital project wish list. Chairman West addressed valuations and noted that Fiscal Year 2019 budget requests should remain modest. Chairman West shared a printout that Human Resource Director Garry McLean provided to him bringing to his attention that the Sheriff’s Office will be over budget by years end and noted that Sheriff Lowell is reviewing their numbers and will address the commission after their review. Chairman West requested to place the Sheriff’s anticipated budget shortage on the April 17, 2018 Board of County Commissioner’s agenda.

Commissioner Kolb

Commissioner Kolb reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Memorial Hospital Buildings and Grounds Committee, the Memorial Hospital Finance and Audit Committee, the Joint Telecommunications Board, and the Events Complex Stakeholders meeting. Commissioner Kolb shared that he visited with IT Director Tim Knight, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, and County Treasurer Robb Slaughter. Commissioner Kolb shared that he went to the Town of Wamsutter to meet with the Mayor and was unable to meet with him but shared that he was able to review the bathroom facility that the county put in during the early 80’s that has since been closed. Commissioner Kolb touched on the preventative specialist grant funded program that the State of Wyoming is looking at. Chairman West and Commissioner Kolb explained that they have been invited to attend a conference call relative to the preventative specialist grant funded program, which they will address further after hearing the framework of the program.

Commissioner Van Matre

Commissioner Van Matre reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the Events Complex Stakeholders meeting and the Museum Board. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he continues to review the budget. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he visited the Justice Center and Airport Director Devon Brubaker. Commissioner Van Matre noted that he received a VSO update.

County Resident Concerns

Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Hearing no comments, county resident concerns were closed.

Action/Presentation Items-Continued

Introduction of New Field Representative for Congressman Cheney

Field Representative Karmen Rossi introduced Wyoming at Large Field Representative Charity LaFountain for Congressman Liz Cheney. Ms. LaFountain explained that she will oversee four county service areas where she will interact with business and community leaders, and also help constituents who are reaching out for assistance with Federal Agencies. The commission expressed their appreciation for the introduction and wished Ms. LaFountain well.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Museum Board Appointment (to fill unexpired term of Tim Winger through July 1, 2020)

Following discussion, Commissioner Van Matre moved to appoint Richelle Rawlings-Carroll. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried. The commission expressed their appreciation to Mr. Winger for his years of service on the Museum Board.

Museum Request for Consideration of Updated Storage Facility Needs

Museum Director Brie Blasi explained that the museum continues to evaluate their needs for more space and requested consideration for a county-owned facility for centralized collections storage and curatorial workspace. The commission explained that they are currently working with the facility committee and, once recommendations are made to the commission to consider, they will know what buildings will be available.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation

YWCA Executive Director Lauren Schoenfeld, Center for Families and Children YWCA Program Director Taneesa Congdon, and YWCA Development Director Kayla Mannikko presented the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation. Chairman West read the proclamation aloud and entertained a motion to approve the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation. Following discussion, Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.

Legislative Interim Topics

Representative Clark Stith provided an update on Legislative Interim Topics. The commission expressed their appreciation for the update and provided requests to be submitted to the Management Council Committee.

Adjourn

There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.

This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING

Reid O. West, Chairman

Wally J. Johnson, Member

John K. Kolb, Member

ATTEST: Don Van Matre, Member

____________________________________ Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk Randal M. Wendling, Member

