Minutes For The March 6, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The following document is the Minutes for:

March 6, 2018, Board of County Commissioners Meeting.

March 6, 2018

Green River, WY

The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approval of Agenda

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of Minutes February 20, 2018

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the February 20, 2018 minutes. Commissioner Van Matre moved to approve the minutes. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Acceptance of Bill

Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants and Abates/Rebates

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the acceptance of the bills which include the county vouchers/warrants, and the abates/rebates. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

PUBLIC HEARING

Renewal of Liquor Licenses

County Clerk Dale Davis presented the renewal of liquor licenses for 2018-2019 and read the list aloud. Chairman West opened the public hearing for each category. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed.

Retail Liquor License

LT Enterprises- White Mountain Mining Co

Kayar Distributing- Kelly’s Hitching Post

Buckboard Marina

Wes’s LLC- Eden Saloon

The Hub LLC- Mustang Travel Stop

Varley Mercantile LLC- Point Bar

Lalene A. Miller- Mitch’s

Little America Hotels & Resorts Inc

Jo/ETTA LLC- The Travel Camp

Fast Stop 1134 Inc- Cruel Jack’s

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Retail Liquor Licenses. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the Retail Liquor Licenses as presented for 2018-2019. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Restaurant Liquor License

Purple Sage Ventures LLC- Log Inn

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Restaurant Liquor License. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Retail Liquor License Club

Rolling Green Country Club Inc

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the Retail Liquor License Club. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

County Malt Beverage License

Spring Creek Guest Ranch

Roger D. Varley- Point Merc

Mustang Travel Stop LLC

Eaton Investments Inc- Farson Feed Store

Little America Corporation

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the County Malt Beverage Liquor Licenses. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Commissioner Comments/Reports

Commissioner Kolb

Commissioner Kolb reported on the liaison meetings he attended including Joint Telecommunication, a Memorial Hospital Staff meeting, Memorial Hospital Finance and Audit, a Memorial Hospital Special Workshop, and the Sweetwater County Recreation Board. Commissioner Kolb shared that he visited with Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry and Human Resource Director Garry McLean.

Commissioner Van Matre

Commissioner Van Matre shared that he has been working with Public Works Director Gene Legerski. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he continues to work with the State of Wyoming to have the state become more actively engaged in helping veterans get benefits. Commissioner Van Matre reported on the liaison meetings he attended including the Airport Board and the Museum Board. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he spoke with Weed and Pest Director Dan Madsen.

Commissioner Johnson

Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson shared that he has been extremely busy fielding calls relative to the position he has taken regarding the Wilderness Study Areas.

Commissioner Wendling

Commissioner Wendling reported that his liaison meetings are going well. Commissioner Wendling provided an update on the Drop Structure. Commissioner Wendling shared that Deputy County Attorney James Schermetzler is working on the title for Southwest Counseling in order to move the donated building from Jonah. Commissioner Wendling provided the report from Communities Protecting the Green. Communities Protecting the Green Chairman Don Hartley was available to answer questions relative to the report.

Chairman West

Chairman West reported on the liaison meetings he attended to include the Library Board, the Fair Board, and the Young at Heart Senior Citizen Board. Chairman West shared that he has received several phone calls, visits and emails regarding the Wilderness Study Areas and expressed his appreciation for all the comments received.

County Resident Concerns

Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Hearing no comments, county resident concerns were closed.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Action/Presentation Items

Approval of Applications for Deposit of Public Fund

County Treasurer Robb Slaughter presented the Approval of Applications for Deposit of Public Funds. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the Application for Deposit of Public Funds as presented. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of the FY 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Application

Grants Manager Krisena Marchal presented the FY 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Application. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve, and authorize the Chairman to sign, the Fiscal Year 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Application. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Executive Session

Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session for personnel and potential litigation. Commissioner Kolb so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

After coming out of executive session, Chairman West explained that no action was required.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board Presentation

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board President Richard Mathey and Board of Trustee Taylor Jones explained that a friendly bet between the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and the Board of County Commissioners was made to see who could raise the most money for the Red Tie Gala Fundraiser. Mr. Taylor explained that the loser would be presented with a bronzed bedpan that would be displayed throughout the year. Mr. Jones and Mr. Mathey presented the bronzed bedpan to the Board of County Commissioners for losing the bet. Mr. Taylor shared that, between both boards, they collectively raised $10,000.00. The commission expressed their appreciation for the comradery.

Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition Update

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Dave Hanks and Economic Development Manager Kayla McDonald provided an update on the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. Mr. Hanks explained that the Wyoming Office of Tourism provided “That’s WY” flags to snap photos with the flag and tag #FlyYourWy @VisitWyoming to share adventures and provided each commissioner with a flag. The commission expressed their appreciation for the update.

Request an Increase in Annual Distribution of 6th Penny Overage Money used on the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center Building Occupancy Costs

Child Developmental Center Executive Director Lu Kasper requested a change in the annual distribution of 6th penny overage money used for the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center building and occupancy costs. County Treasurer Robb Slaughter was present to provide background information regarding the initiative and the scheduled payment plan. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the request with $100,000.00 in capital disbursement this fiscal year, as soon as reasonably possible, along with the interest later in the year; and, for the principle amount to start at $60,000.00 next year, plus interest, and have the proper paperwork drawn up as necessary to insure that it is properly done. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following further discussion, the motion carried.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

PUBLIC HEARING

Sweetwater County Position on the possible Cheney Bill regarding Wilderness Study Areas

The commission addressed the possible Cheney Bill regarding Wilderness Study Areas. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Public Lands Specialist Mark Kot provided a slideshow of the Wilderness Study Areas. The following audience members expressed their recommendations regarding the Wilderness Study Areas:

NAME ORGANIZATION OR SELF RJ Pieper Wyoming Outdoor Council Taylor Jones Self Julia Stuble Wilderness Society George Pryich WSSA Scott Neff Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Sadie St.Clair Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Pete Leibee Sweetwater Snowpokes/WSSA Doug Thompson Fremont County WPLI Mary Thoman Sweetwater County Conservation District Mark Anderson Wyoming State Grazing Association Bert Smith Self John Burrows NOLS James Ramsey Sweetwater County Farm Bureau Pete Arambel Rancher Shaleas Harrison Farmer & Wyoming Wilderness Association Nick Petrovich Self Michele Irwin Self & Wyoming Outdoors Monte Morlock United Steelworkers 13214 Tom Burris Self Dana Furguson Self

Lunch

Chairman West adjourned the meeting for lunch. After the lunch break, Chairman West opened the afternoon session.

Public Hearing

Sweetwater County Position on the possible Cheney Bill regarding Wilderness Study Areas- Continued

The following audience members expressed their recommendations regarding the Wilderness Study Areas:

NAME ORGANIZATION OR SELF Jean Dickenson Vermillion Ranch Limited Partnership & Self Leighton Wessel Self Janis Knadjian Self Mike Masterson Self Landon Blanchard Wyoming Wildlife Federation Kevin Kinney Small Business Owner Holly Kennedy Wyoming Farm Bureau Adam Brister Back Country Hunters & Anglers Brian Parks Self Stacy Jones Self Holly Heussner Legislative Assistant to Congressman Liz Cheney

Chairman West closed the public hearing and expressed the commission’s appreciation for the public comments.

Action/Presentation Items Continued

Wilderness Study Area Discussion – Part 2

Chairman West explained that, after hearing the public comments today and reading the comments that were received via email and mail, as well as receiving telephone calls relative to the possible Cheney Bill regarding Wilderness Study Areas, the commission is tasked with providing Congressman Cheney with Sweetwater County’s position. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to make a recommendation to Representative Liz Cheney that all Wilderness Study Areas within Sweetwater County, including those lands that are shared with the other counties, receive a full release by action of the Congress of the United States and that she should work toward that goal. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. Following a roll call vote, the motion carried with Commissioner Wendling and Chairman West opposing. Following discussion, Chairman West requested that Public Lands Specialist Mark Kot prepare the letter for the commission to sign during the March 20, 2018 meeting.

Adjourn

There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.

This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING

Reid O. West, Chairman

Wally J. Johnson, Member

John K. Kolb, Member

ATTEST: Don Van Matre, Member

____________________________________ Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk Randal M. Wendling, Member

