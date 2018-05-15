Minutes For The May 1, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The following document is the Minutes for:

May 1, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting.

May 1, 2018

Green River, WY

The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approval of Agenda

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the amended agenda with the removal of the Wyoming Primary Care Support Grant Program Application Approval for Castle Rock Hospital District at the request of Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the agenda as amended. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Approval of Minutes April 17, 2018

Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the April 17, 2018 minutes. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Acceptance of Bills

Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants, Bonds and Abates Rebates

Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the county vouchers/warrants (minus the Alpha Petroleum voucher/warrant), the approval of the bonds, and approval of the abates/rebates. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Commissioner Van Matre moved to approve the Alpha Petroleum Services voucher/warrant. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb abstaining. Commissioner Kolb addressed the EPA testing requirements of petroleum equipment owners.

WARRANT NO.s PAYEE DESCRIPTION AMOUNT 77753 & ADVICES EMPLOYEES AND PAYROLL VENDORS PAYROLL RUN 6,583.65 23589 DAVIS, STEVEN DALE MILEAGE/POSTAGE/SUPPLIES 63.82 23590 PARKER, KATHLEEN X MEALS 51.14 77754 ALL WEST COMMUNICATIONS TV/LATE FEE 71.00 77755 CENTURYLINK PHONE 32.78 77756 DIRECTV TV/LATE FEE 24.24 77757 DOMINION ENERGY UTILITIES 8,663.28 77758 HOME DEPOT CREDIT SERVICES EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES/MATERIAL/PARTS/TOOLS/CABINETS 1,471.58 77759 PINEDALE ROUNDUP ROUGHNECK AD/LATE FEE 205.82 77760 ROCKY MTN POWER UTILITIES 11,979.93 77761 U S POSTAL SERVICE (NEOPOST POSTAGE-ON CALL) POSTAGE 8,000.00 77762 UNION TELEPHONE COMPANY INC PHONES 207.52 77763 VERIZON WIRELESS PHONES/BROADBAND 4,077.14 77764 WALMART COMMUNITY/SYNCB-PURCHASING SUPPLIES/OFFICE SUPPLIES 139.70 77765 WALMART COMMUNITY/RFCSLLC-FAC SUPPLIES 9.50 77766 WELLS FARGO – 4322 PARTS/LODGING/SUPPLIES/TRAINING/ EQUIPMENT/MAINTENANCE 6,718.90 77767 WELLS FARGO – 3959 MEAL/UNIFORM/EQUIPMENT/TRAVEL CREDIT 1,805.05 77768 WELLS FARGO – 4535 FUEL/MEAL 64.47 77769 WELLS FARGO – 9903 TRAVEL/RENTAL/FUEL 687.14 77770 WELLS FARGO – 4568 TRAVEL 580.43 77771 WELLS FARGO – 4550 MEAL 79.81 77772 WELLS FARGO – 7942 TRAVEL 368.13 77773 WEX BANK FUEL 3,603.93 77774 CENTURYLINK PHONE 298.54 77775 DOMINION ENERGY UTILITIES 3,225.51 77776 GROATHOUSE CONSTRUCTION, INC CONSTRUCTION 242,191.00 77777 ROCKY MTN POWER UTILITIES 5,457.71 77778 VERIZON WIRELESS BROADBAND 1,660.01 77779 AARMS SUBSCRIPTION 530.00 77780 ACE HARDWARE PARTS/SUPPLIES 224.13 77781 ACE HARDWARE #11263-C SUPPLIES/TOOLS 34.93 77782 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS PARTS 1,482.51 77783 AIRGAS USA LLC SUPPLIES 30.74 77784 ALPHA PETROLEUM SERVICE INC SERVICE 357.50 77785 ALPINE PURE WATER RENTAL/WATER 26.00 77786 AMAZON EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES/TOOLS/OFFICE SUPPLIES 3,503.46 77787 ARNELL JR. P.C., GARY B FEES 7,270.00 77788 AUTOSPA INC WASHES 42.45 77789 BATTERY SYSTEMS INC BATTERIES 1,514.37 77790 BENNETT PAINT & GLASS SUPPLIES 79.92 77791 BEST WESTERN SUNSET INN LODGING 210.00 77792 BLOEDORN LUMBER PARTS/SUPPLIES 61.45 77793 BOOKCLIFF SALES INC PARTS/CLOTHING 130.14 77794 BORDEN CREEK LABRADORS ACADEMY 1,800.00 77795 BUCKBOARD MARINA REFUND/AD 16.35 77796 CAMPBELL, KRISTI TRAVEL 219.69 77797 CASPER STAR TRIBUNE SUBSCRIPTION 697.47 77798 CASTILLON D.D.S. LLC, A. BRYCE INMATE DENTAL 2,406.00 77799 CASTLE ROCK HOSPITAL DISTRICT BUDGET ALLOCATION 67,500.00 77800 CASTLE ROCK HOSPITAL DISTRICT EVALUATION 121.60 77801 CDW GOVERNMENT EQUIPMENT/OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,711.00 77802 CINTAS SERVICES 748.48 77803 CITY OF FORT COLLINS TRAINING 250.00 77804 CITY OF GREEN RIVER RENT 100.00 77805 CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS RENT 825.72 77806 CLIMB WYOMING GRANT EXPENSES 12,963.55 77807 COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES INC RENT/EQUIPMENT/PROGRAMMING/REPAIRS 1,241.44 77808 COPIER & SUPPLY CO INC CONTRACTS/TRANSPORT 2,689.44 77809 CRUEL JACK’S REFUND/AD 16.35 77810 DELL MARKETING L P SOFTWARE 595.06 77811 DELTA DENTAL PREMIUMS 2,053.20 77812 DESERT VIEW ANIMAL HOSPITAL LLC VETERINARY 54.15 77813 DIXIE STATE UNIVERSITY EXAM 350.00 77814 EATON INVESTMENTS INC REFUND/AD 16.35 77815 EDA ARCHITECTS INC SERVICES 40,206.82 77816 ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC MAINTENANCE 42,793.00 77817 ELECTRICAL CONNECTIONS INC REPAIRS 5,302.83 77818 EMPLOYERS COUNCIL SERVICES INC DUES 5,600.00 77819 ESCO CORPORATION MAINTENANCE 9,300.00 77820 F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY SUPPLIES 87.00 77821 F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY COMMISSARY/INMATE FOOD 7,171.97 77822 FARSON FEED STORE PARTS 5.59 77823 FIREPENNY GRANT ITEMS 453.92 77824 FIRST CHOICE FORD PARTS/SUPPLIES 191.40 77825 FLEETPRIDE PARTS 293.86 77826 FREMONT MOTOR ROCK SPRINGS INC PARTS 165.80 77827 FREY, ANITA MILEAGE 16.35 77828 FRY’S CUSTOM FLOORS INC MATERIALS/SUPPLIES 3,432.16 77829 GLADSTONE INC SERVICE PLAN 350.00 77830 GRAINGER SUPPLIES/CABINET 190.91 77831 GREATER WYO BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS GRANT EXPENSES 2,988.07 77832 GROUP LINK.NET SUPPORT 1,372.75 77833 H & H BOILER REPAIRING AND HEATING INC PARTS 70.00 77834 HAMM-HILLS, LAURA J TRANSCRIPTION 292.50 77835 HANDEL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC MAINTENANCE 1,200.00 77836 HILTON GARDEN INN – CASPER LODGING 93.00 77837 HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – CASPER LODGING 186.00 77838 HOMAX OIL SALES INC FUEL/OIL 37,667.69 77839 HOWARD SUPPLY COMPANY, LLC TOOLS 39.44 77840 HUB, THE REFUND/AD 16.35 77841 IBS INCORPORATED PARTS/SUPPLIES 917.93 77842 INBERG-MILLER ENGINEERS SPEED STUDIES 333.64 77843 INDUSTRIAL HOIST AND CRANE INSPECTION 171.38 77844 JACK’S TRUCK & EQUIPMENT PARTS/LABOR 987.36 77845 JENNY SERVICE CO COMMISSARY 1,469.69 77846 JME FIRE & HOIST PROTECTION INC INSPECTIONS 2,575.12 77847 JO/ETTA LLC REFUND/AD 16.35 77848 KAYAR DISTRIBUTING REFUND/AD 16.35 77849 KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY COMMISSARY 612.50 77850 KOLB, JOHN K MILEAGE 64.53 77851 LAWSON PRODUCTS INC TOOL/SUPPLIES 328.49 77852 LITTLE AMERICA HOTELS & RESORTS INC REFUND/AD 32.70 77853 LYLE SIGNS INC SIGNS 1,432.27 77854 MAJHANOVICH, DALE STEVEN RECORDS 34.50 77855 MARCHAL, KRISENA MILEAGE 35.10 77856 MCGARVEY, PAMELA TRAVEL 354.66 77857 MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION INMATE FOOD 1,034.56 77858 MEADOW GOLD DAIRIES SLC INMATE FOOD 1,553.33 77859 MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF SWEETWATER CO MAINTENANCE 100,352.13 77860 MENDENHALL COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY EQUIP PARTS 104.80 77861 MITCH’S REFUND/AD 16.35 77862 MODEL SIGN SIGNS 102.00 77863 MOORE MEDICAL, LLC SUPPLIES 69.25 77864 MOUNTAIN WEST BUSINESS SOLUTIONS CONTRACT 43.41 77865 MUSTANG TRAVEL STOP LLC REFUND/AD 16.35 77866 NAPA AUTO PARTS UNLIMITED SUPPLIES 89.94 77867 NEW FRONTIER IMAGING LLC INMATE MEDICAL 310.00 77868 NICHOLAS & COMPANY SUPPLIES/INMATE FOOD 3,423.05 77869 NMS LABS ANALYSIS 208.00 77870 NUTECH SPECIALTIES INC SUPPLIES 245.82 77871 O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 5.45 77872 OLSON, JOHN HEBER FEE 600.00 77873 PACIFIC STEEL & RECYCLING STEEL 75.62 77874 PERSONNEL EVALUATION INC EVALUATIONS 60.00 77875 LAW OFFICE OF BOBBY W PINEDA FEES 2,350.00 77876 PM AUTOGLASS INC WINDSHIELDS 1,985.00 77877 PROFESSIONAL SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC SERVICE 213.75 77878 PUBLIC DEFENDER BUDGET ALLOCATION 153,417.24 77879 PURPLE SAGE VENTURES LLC REFUND/AD 16.35 77880 QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 619.80 77881 REAL KLEEN INC SUPPLIES 455.75 77882 ROCK SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DUES 225.00 77883 ROCKET-MINER SUBSCRIPTION 117.00 77884 ROCKET-MINER AD’S 3,875.89 77885 ROCKY MOUNTAIN WASH, LLC WASH 34.25 77886 ROLLING GREEN COUNTRY CLUB REFUND/AD 16.35 77887 RON’S ACE RENTALS PARTS 1,106.00 77888 S/D, INC CABINET 178.00 77889 SANDERS, TRAVIS R. RECORDS 63.50 77890 SEMI SERVICE INC PARTS 391.52 77891 SHADOW MOUNTAIN WATER OF WYO INC RENTAL/WATER 20.50 77892 SHOPKO HOMETOWN – PHARMACY INMATE PRESCRIPTIONS 4,172.92 77893 SIDELINE COLLECTIONS INC TESTING 450.00 77894 SKAGGS COMPANIES INC UNIFORMS 1,754.74 77895 SMITH POWER PRODUCTS INC GENERATOR 66,098.00 77896 SMYTH PRINTING INC SUPPLIES 372.33 77897 SNAP-ON CREDIT LLC SUBSCRIPTION 108.25 77898 SOUTHWEST COUNSELING SERVICE EVALUATIONS 292.00 77899 SPECIALIZED PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS SERVICES 6,000.00 77900 SPRING CREEK GUEST RANCH REFUND/AD 16.35 77901 STERLING COMMUNICATIONS & ELECTRONICS INC RENT 144.00 77902 SUNLITE SERVICE TOWING 285.00 77903 SWCO CONSERVATION DISTRICT BUDGET ALLOCATION 23,234.67 77904 SWEETWATER CO TREASURER TAXES 111.76 77905 SWEETWATER COUNTY INSURANCE PREMIUMS 346,300.90 77906 SWEETWATER MEDICS LLC BUDGET ALLOCATION 27,369.58 77907 SWEETWATER PLUMBING & HEATING PARTS 58.00 77908 SWEETWATER TROPHIES POSTAGE/AWARDS 83.14 77909 SWICK’S MATCO TOOLS PARTS/TOOLS 261.80 77910 TASC CLIENT SERVICES FEES 1,132.69 77911 TEGELER & ASSOCIATES BOND 50.00 77912 THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO PAINT 271.90 77913 THE TIRE DEN INC TIRES/PARTS/LABOR/REPAIRS 6,208.98 77914 THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PAYMENT CENTER SUBSCRIPTION 1,423.50 77915 TRAPP, SADIE TRAVEL 102.45 77916 TUBBS MD LLC, KENNON C INMATE MEDICAL 5,000.00 77917 U S FOODS INC INMATE FOOD 3,702.91 77918 UMR INC FEES 5,171.05 77919 UNITED HEALTHCARE – BP FEES 27,372.11 77920 UNITED SITE SERVICES RESTROOM 114.00 77921 UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA PREMIUMS 18,286.06 77922 UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY TRAINING 300.00 77923 VARLEY MERCANTILE REFUND/AD 32.70 77924 VEHICLE LIGHTING SOLUTIONS INC EQUIPMENT 402.02 77925 VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES EQUIPMENT 801.75 77926 VISION SERVICE PLAN PREMIUMS 8,011.06 77927 WAXIE SANITARY SUPPLY SUPPLIES 334.35 77928 WEIMER, JACK RENTAL 430.00 77929 WENDLING, RANDAL M MILEAGE 331.93 77930 WES’S LLC REFUND/AD 59.35 77931 WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE SUPPLIES 29.07 77932 WHISLER CHEVROLET COMPANY PARTS 429.65 77933 WHITE MOUNTAIN MINING CO REFUND/AD 16.35 77934 WY DEPT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FEES 1,000.00 77935 WYOMING BEHAVORIAL INSTITUTE INVOLUNTARY HOLD 1,508.00 77936 WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY PARTS/LABOR/MILEAGE 6,574.16 77937 WYOMING PATHOLOGY INC AUTOPSIES 2,400.00 77938 WYOMING STATE BOARD OF PHARMACY REGISTRATION 400.00 77939 YOUNG AT HEART CENTER GRANT EXPENSES 1,837.27 77940 YOUTH HOME INC BUDGET ALLOCATION 13,567.50 77941 YWCA OF SWEETWATER COUNTY GRANT EXPENSES 5,603.95 GRAND TOTAL: 1,453,479.32

TAXPAYER VALUATION YATES PETROLEUM CORP -958 YATES PETROLEUM CORP -1,000 YATES PETROLEUM CORP -260

PUBLIC HEARING

Budget Amendments

Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented Resolution 18-05-CL-01, Sweetwater County Budget Amendment due to unanticipated bonuses paid in November and additional positions approved and hired in the Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center. Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve Resolution 18-05-CL-01. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Budget Amendment- Assessor’s Office

Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented Resolution 18-05-CL-02. County Assessor Dave Divis was present to explain the request. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve Resolution 18-05-CL-02. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Commissioner Comments/Reports

Chairman West

Chairman West reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the 2013 6th Penny Joint Powers Board, Rock Springs Young at Heart Board, Fair Board and the Tripartite Board. Chairman West shared that he met with Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter and Board Treasurer Dan Stanton. Chairman West addressed the WCCA FY2019 dues request emailed by Wyoming County Commissioner Association Executive Director Pete Obermueller. The commission explained that they would address the dues during budget session. Chairman West shared that the occupancy permit was received for the Justice Center expansion.

Commissioner Kolb

Commissioner Kolb reported on the liaison meetings he attended for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County including the Buildings and Grounds meeting, the Finance and Audit meeting, and a special meeting. Commissioner Kolb further reported on the liaison meeting he attended for the Joint Telecommunications Board. Commissioner Kolb addressed that, through the WCCA, they continue to work on the Department of Health issues and where the control will be. Commissioner Kolb shared that he visited with Treasurer Robb Slaughter, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, Public Works Director Gene Legerski, and IT Director Tim Knight. Commissioner Kolb shared that, during the Recreation Board meeting that he was unable to attend, the board made a motion to close the pistol range and expressed his desire that the board reconsider.

Commissioner Van Matre

Commissioner Van Matre reported that he has been educating himself on the budget. Commissioner Van Matre reported on the liaison meetings he attended for Golden Hour Senior Citizen Center, and the Museum Board. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he visited with Custodial Supervisor Karen Bailey, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, and IT Director Tim Knight.

Commissioner Johnson

Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson questioned if scheduling the Justice Center Expansion Grand Opening during the week of July 9, 2018 would work with everyone’s schedule and suggested that the Buildings Committee be in charge of coordinating the event. Commissioner Johnson reported on the CLG meeting that he attended.

Commissioner Wendling

Commissioner Wendling provided the Communities Protecting the Green update # 170. Commissioner Wendling shared that he participated in a conference call for the prescribed fire burn committee and, once by-laws are reviewed, he will address the commission and keep everyone apprised of the committee’s desire.

County Resident Concerns

Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Hearing no comments, county resident concerns were closed.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Action/Presentation Items

FY 2019 Budget Requests Filing

Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented the Fiscal Year 2019 budget request filings as required by State Statute. Following discussion, Commissioner Wendling moved to accept the Fiscal Year 2019-budget request filings. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Muley Fanatic Foundations Request to thank the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners for their support of HB 39

Muley Fanatic Foundation President/CEO Josh Coursey expressed his appreciation to the commission for their support of HB39 and presented each commissioner with a lapel pin. Following discussion, the commission expressed their appreciation.

Request to Replace Vacant Custodial Position

Custodial Supervisor Karen Bailey and Human Resource Director Garry McLean requested authorization to replace a vacant custodial position. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the replacement of the vacant custodial position. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Chief Deputy Assessor Discussion and Request to Replace Position

Commissioner Kolb moved to un-table the request to replace the vacant Chief Deputy Assessor position. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Johnson opposing. County Assessor Dave Divis and Human Resource Director Garry McLean addressed the position of Chief Deputy Assessor. Following discussion regarding job title, description of job duties, compensation plan, and the prior resolution approved for elected official and chief deputy salaries, Commissioner Johnson moved to deny the request to fill the Chief Deputy position in the Assessor’s Office. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following discussion regarding how County Assessor Dave Divis would like to proceed with creating a chief appraiser position, the motion carried.

Following further discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion requesting that County Attorney Dan Erramouspe prepare and draft/modify a new resolution grandfathering the current chief deputies and moving forward with replacing them as full time county employees in the future. Commissioner Johnson moved to request that of County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and move forward to have him draft something for us. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Request to Reduce Retainage Percentage

Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich and EDA Architect Tom Brennan presented a request from Groathouse Construction to reduce the retainage amount withheld on the Sweetwater County Justice Center Expansion project to 5% of the contract. County Treasurer Robb Slaughter was present to explain how the account has been set up. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to honor the request to reduce the retainage percentage to 5% of the contract. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.

Award of the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project bid results. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to award the bid for the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project to Kilgore Companies dba Lewis & Lewis, Inc. in the sum of $1,108,421.10 as Gene Legerski presented. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Award of the 2018 Dust Control Project

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the 2018 Dust Control Project bid results. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to award the bid for the 2018 Dust Control Project to Dustbusters Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $378,002.96 and authorize the Chairman to sign all related documents. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

AML Consent Form for County Road 4-18 AML Project 17.6B-Statewide

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the AML Consent Form for County Road 4-18 AML Project 17.6B-Statewide Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to honor the request for the Consent Form AML Project Number 17.6B-Statewide and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

AML Consent Form for Drilling and Gouting Work in Reliance –AML Project 17.6B-BRS-1D

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the AML Consent Form for Drilling and Grouting work in Reliance- AML Project 17.6B-BRS-1D. Following discussion, Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the AML Consent Form for Drilling and Grouting Work in Reliance AML Project Number 17.6B-BRS-1D and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

BLM is Requesting a County License to install a 2” Waterline Along and Across CR#1 McKinnon Road

Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the Sweetwater County License Application for the BLM to install a 2” Waterline along and across CR#1 McKinnon Road. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the county license and allow the Public Works Director to issue and sign the license once all of the license requirements have been met. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Break

Chairman West called for a break.

Proclamation for the 2018 National Economic Development Week

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Business Development Manager Kayla McDonald presented the Proclamation for the 2018 National Economic Development Week. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the Sweetwater County Proclamation for Economic Development Week and authorize all the commissioners to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.

2013 6th Penny Joint Powers Board Appointment

Chairman West explained that his term on the 2013 6th Penny Joint Powers Board is expired and questioned if any of the commissioners would like to serve on that board. Chairman West indicated that he would be happy to continue serving if it is the commission’s desire. Commissioner Kolb moved to nominate our Chairman to continue serving. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

American Tower Lease Extension Letter

Following discussion regarding the American Tower lease extension letter, Chairman West entertained a motion to reject the offers from American Tower for Tower Site #420059. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Class of 2018 County Commissioners Scholarship Award

Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session to discuss the applicants. Commissioner Van Matre so moved. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.

After coming out of executive session, Commissioner Wendling moved to approve– for the 2018 scholarship applications– the three $1,000.00 scholarships awarded by the Sweetwater County Commissioners be awarded to Abigaile Grubb (Green River), Nick Nelson (Rock Springs), and Sayre Thomas (Rock Springs); and, for the three alternates, Cameron Morris (Green River), Selena Souza (Green River) and Jaedan Carnahan (Rock Springs). Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried. The commission wished the applicants the best.

Update on Oil and Gas Review

R T Consulting, Inc. President Ron Trowbridge provided an update on the oil and gas review explaining that he is having issues with the Department of Audit who are stating that the audit records requested are confidential. County Treasurer Robb Slaughter was also present to address any questions regarding reviewing of tax records. Discussion ensued relative to creating a coalition to act on replying to the letter from the Attorney General’s Office. Commissioner Johnson moved that we direct, at the request of the county attorney’s office, to draft a letter of clarification of their position as a step one in this process in trying to move forward in reviewing the records. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried. The commission expressed their appreciation for the update.

Executive Session

Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session for potential litigation, real estate and other matters. Commissioner Kolb so moved. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.

After coming out of executive session, Chairman West explained that no action was required.

Adjourn

There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.

This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING

Reid O. West, Chairman

Wally J. Johnson, Member

John K. Kolb, Member

ATTEST: Don Van Matre, Member

____________________________________ Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk Randal M. Wendling, Member

