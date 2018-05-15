Minutes For The May 1, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The following document is the Minutes for:
May 1, 2018 Board of County Commissioners Meeting.
May 1, 2018
Green River, WY
The Board of County Commissioners met this day at 8:30 a.m. in Regular Session with all commissioners present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approval of Agenda
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the amended agenda with the removal of the Wyoming Primary Care Support Grant Program Application Approval for Castle Rock Hospital District at the request of Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the agenda as amended. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Approval of Minutes April 17, 2018
Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the April 17, 2018 minutes. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Acceptance of Bills
Approval of County Vouchers/Warrants, Bonds and Abates Rebates
Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the acceptance of the bills. Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the county vouchers/warrants (minus the Alpha Petroleum voucher/warrant), the approval of the bonds, and approval of the abates/rebates. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Commissioner Van Matre moved to approve the Alpha Petroleum Services voucher/warrant. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Kolb abstaining. Commissioner Kolb addressed the EPA testing requirements of petroleum equipment owners.
|WARRANT NO.s
|PAYEE
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|77753 & ADVICES
|EMPLOYEES AND PAYROLL VENDORS
|PAYROLL RUN
|6,583.65
|23589
|DAVIS, STEVEN DALE
|MILEAGE/POSTAGE/SUPPLIES
|63.82
|23590
|PARKER, KATHLEEN X
|MEALS
|51.14
|77754
|ALL WEST COMMUNICATIONS
|TV/LATE FEE
|71.00
|77755
|CENTURYLINK
|PHONE
|32.78
|77756
|DIRECTV
|TV/LATE FEE
|24.24
|77757
|DOMINION ENERGY
|UTILITIES
|8,663.28
|77758
|HOME DEPOT CREDIT SERVICES
|EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES/MATERIAL/PARTS/TOOLS/CABINETS
|1,471.58
|77759
|PINEDALE ROUNDUP ROUGHNECK
|AD/LATE FEE
|205.82
|77760
|ROCKY MTN POWER
|UTILITIES
|11,979.93
|77761
|U S POSTAL SERVICE (NEOPOST POSTAGE-ON CALL)
|POSTAGE
|8,000.00
|77762
|UNION TELEPHONE COMPANY INC
|PHONES
|207.52
|77763
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|PHONES/BROADBAND
|4,077.14
|77764
|WALMART COMMUNITY/SYNCB-PURCHASING
|SUPPLIES/OFFICE SUPPLIES
|139.70
|77765
|WALMART COMMUNITY/RFCSLLC-FAC
|SUPPLIES
|9.50
|77766
|WELLS FARGO – 4322
|PARTS/LODGING/SUPPLIES/TRAINING/ EQUIPMENT/MAINTENANCE
|6,718.90
|77767
|WELLS FARGO – 3959
|MEAL/UNIFORM/EQUIPMENT/TRAVEL CREDIT
|1,805.05
|77768
|WELLS FARGO – 4535
|FUEL/MEAL
|64.47
|77769
|WELLS FARGO – 9903
|TRAVEL/RENTAL/FUEL
|687.14
|77770
|WELLS FARGO – 4568
|TRAVEL
|580.43
|77771
|WELLS FARGO – 4550
|MEAL
|79.81
|77772
|WELLS FARGO – 7942
|TRAVEL
|368.13
|77773
|WEX BANK
|FUEL
|3,603.93
|77774
|CENTURYLINK
|PHONE
|298.54
|77775
|DOMINION ENERGY
|UTILITIES
|3,225.51
|77776
|GROATHOUSE CONSTRUCTION, INC
|CONSTRUCTION
|242,191.00
|77777
|ROCKY MTN POWER
|UTILITIES
|5,457.71
|77778
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|BROADBAND
|1,660.01
|77779
|AARMS
|SUBSCRIPTION
|530.00
|77780
|ACE HARDWARE
|PARTS/SUPPLIES
|224.13
|77781
|ACE HARDWARE #11263-C
|SUPPLIES/TOOLS
|34.93
|77782
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|PARTS
|1,482.51
|77783
|AIRGAS USA LLC
|SUPPLIES
|30.74
|77784
|ALPHA PETROLEUM SERVICE INC
|SERVICE
|357.50
|77785
|ALPINE PURE WATER
|RENTAL/WATER
|26.00
|77786
|AMAZON
|EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES/TOOLS/OFFICE SUPPLIES
|3,503.46
|77787
|ARNELL JR. P.C., GARY B
|FEES
|7,270.00
|77788
|AUTOSPA INC
|WASHES
|42.45
|77789
|BATTERY SYSTEMS INC
|BATTERIES
|1,514.37
|77790
|BENNETT PAINT & GLASS
|SUPPLIES
|79.92
|77791
|BEST WESTERN SUNSET INN
|LODGING
|210.00
|77792
|BLOEDORN LUMBER
|PARTS/SUPPLIES
|61.45
|77793
|BOOKCLIFF SALES INC
|PARTS/CLOTHING
|130.14
|77794
|BORDEN CREEK LABRADORS
|ACADEMY
|1,800.00
|77795
|BUCKBOARD MARINA
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77796
|CAMPBELL, KRISTI
|TRAVEL
|219.69
|77797
|CASPER STAR TRIBUNE
|SUBSCRIPTION
|697.47
|77798
|CASTILLON D.D.S. LLC, A. BRYCE
|INMATE DENTAL
|2,406.00
|77799
|CASTLE ROCK HOSPITAL DISTRICT
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|67,500.00
|77800
|CASTLE ROCK HOSPITAL DISTRICT
|EVALUATION
|121.60
|77801
|CDW GOVERNMENT
|EQUIPMENT/OFFICE SUPPLIES
|2,711.00
|77802
|CINTAS
|SERVICES
|748.48
|77803
|CITY OF FORT COLLINS
|TRAINING
|250.00
|77804
|CITY OF GREEN RIVER
|RENT
|100.00
|77805
|CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS
|RENT
|825.72
|77806
|CLIMB WYOMING
|GRANT EXPENSES
|12,963.55
|77807
|COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES INC
|RENT/EQUIPMENT/PROGRAMMING/REPAIRS
|1,241.44
|77808
|COPIER & SUPPLY CO INC
|CONTRACTS/TRANSPORT
|2,689.44
|77809
|CRUEL JACK’S
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77810
|DELL MARKETING L P
|SOFTWARE
|595.06
|77811
|DELTA DENTAL
|PREMIUMS
|2,053.20
|77812
|DESERT VIEW ANIMAL HOSPITAL LLC
|VETERINARY
|54.15
|77813
|DIXIE STATE UNIVERSITY
|EXAM
|350.00
|77814
|EATON INVESTMENTS INC
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77815
|EDA ARCHITECTS INC
|SERVICES
|40,206.82
|77816
|ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC
|MAINTENANCE
|42,793.00
|77817
|ELECTRICAL CONNECTIONS INC
|REPAIRS
|5,302.83
|77818
|EMPLOYERS COUNCIL SERVICES INC
|DUES
|5,600.00
|77819
|ESCO CORPORATION
|MAINTENANCE
|9,300.00
|77820
|F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY
|SUPPLIES
|87.00
|77821
|F B MCFADDEN WHOLESALE COMPANY
|COMMISSARY/INMATE FOOD
|7,171.97
|77822
|FARSON FEED STORE
|PARTS
|5.59
|77823
|FIREPENNY
|GRANT ITEMS
|453.92
|77824
|FIRST CHOICE FORD
|PARTS/SUPPLIES
|191.40
|77825
|FLEETPRIDE
|PARTS
|293.86
|77826
|FREMONT MOTOR ROCK SPRINGS INC
|PARTS
|165.80
|77827
|FREY, ANITA
|MILEAGE
|16.35
|77828
|FRY’S CUSTOM FLOORS INC
|MATERIALS/SUPPLIES
|3,432.16
|77829
|GLADSTONE INC
|SERVICE PLAN
|350.00
|77830
|GRAINGER
|SUPPLIES/CABINET
|190.91
|77831
|GREATER WYO BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS
|GRANT EXPENSES
|2,988.07
|77832
|GROUP LINK.NET
|SUPPORT
|1,372.75
|77833
|H & H BOILER REPAIRING AND HEATING INC
|PARTS
|70.00
|77834
|HAMM-HILLS, LAURA J
|TRANSCRIPTION
|292.50
|77835
|HANDEL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC
|MAINTENANCE
|1,200.00
|77836
|HILTON GARDEN INN – CASPER
|LODGING
|93.00
|77837
|HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – CASPER
|LODGING
|186.00
|77838
|HOMAX OIL SALES INC
|FUEL/OIL
|37,667.69
|77839
|HOWARD SUPPLY COMPANY, LLC
|TOOLS
|39.44
|77840
|HUB, THE
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77841
|IBS INCORPORATED
|PARTS/SUPPLIES
|917.93
|77842
|INBERG-MILLER ENGINEERS
|SPEED STUDIES
|333.64
|77843
|INDUSTRIAL HOIST AND CRANE
|INSPECTION
|171.38
|77844
|JACK’S TRUCK & EQUIPMENT
|PARTS/LABOR
|987.36
|77845
|JENNY SERVICE CO
|COMMISSARY
|1,469.69
|77846
|JME FIRE & HOIST PROTECTION INC
|INSPECTIONS
|2,575.12
|77847
|JO/ETTA LLC
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77848
|KAYAR DISTRIBUTING
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77849
|KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY
|COMMISSARY
|612.50
|77850
|KOLB, JOHN K
|MILEAGE
|64.53
|77851
|LAWSON PRODUCTS INC
|TOOL/SUPPLIES
|328.49
|77852
|LITTLE AMERICA HOTELS & RESORTS INC
|REFUND/AD
|32.70
|77853
|LYLE SIGNS INC
|SIGNS
|1,432.27
|77854
|MAJHANOVICH, DALE STEVEN
|RECORDS
|34.50
|77855
|MARCHAL, KRISENA
|MILEAGE
|35.10
|77856
|MCGARVEY, PAMELA
|TRAVEL
|354.66
|77857
|MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION
|INMATE FOOD
|1,034.56
|77858
|MEADOW GOLD DAIRIES SLC
|INMATE FOOD
|1,553.33
|77859
|MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF SWEETWATER CO
|MAINTENANCE
|100,352.13
|77860
|MENDENHALL COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY EQUIP
|PARTS
|104.80
|77861
|MITCH’S
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77862
|MODEL SIGN
|SIGNS
|102.00
|77863
|MOORE MEDICAL, LLC
|SUPPLIES
|69.25
|77864
|MOUNTAIN WEST BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
|CONTRACT
|43.41
|77865
|MUSTANG TRAVEL STOP LLC
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77866
|NAPA AUTO PARTS UNLIMITED
|SUPPLIES
|89.94
|77867
|NEW FRONTIER IMAGING LLC
|INMATE MEDICAL
|310.00
|77868
|NICHOLAS & COMPANY
|SUPPLIES/INMATE FOOD
|3,423.05
|77869
|NMS LABS
|ANALYSIS
|208.00
|77870
|NUTECH SPECIALTIES INC
|SUPPLIES
|245.82
|77871
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|PARTS
|5.45
|77872
|OLSON, JOHN HEBER
|FEE
|600.00
|77873
|PACIFIC STEEL & RECYCLING
|STEEL
|75.62
|77874
|PERSONNEL EVALUATION INC
|EVALUATIONS
|60.00
|77875
|LAW OFFICE OF BOBBY W PINEDA
|FEES
|2,350.00
|77876
|PM AUTOGLASS INC
|WINDSHIELDS
|1,985.00
|77877
|PROFESSIONAL SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC
|SERVICE
|213.75
|77878
|PUBLIC DEFENDER
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|153,417.24
|77879
|PURPLE SAGE VENTURES LLC
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77880
|QUILL CORPORATION
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|619.80
|77881
|REAL KLEEN INC
|SUPPLIES
|455.75
|77882
|ROCK SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
|DUES
|225.00
|77883
|ROCKET-MINER
|SUBSCRIPTION
|117.00
|77884
|ROCKET-MINER
|AD’S
|3,875.89
|77885
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN WASH, LLC
|WASH
|34.25
|77886
|ROLLING GREEN COUNTRY CLUB
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77887
|RON’S ACE RENTALS
|PARTS
|1,106.00
|77888
|S/D, INC
|CABINET
|178.00
|77889
|SANDERS, TRAVIS R.
|RECORDS
|63.50
|77890
|SEMI SERVICE INC
|PARTS
|391.52
|77891
|SHADOW MOUNTAIN WATER OF WYO INC
|RENTAL/WATER
|20.50
|77892
|SHOPKO HOMETOWN – PHARMACY
|INMATE PRESCRIPTIONS
|4,172.92
|77893
|SIDELINE COLLECTIONS INC
|TESTING
|450.00
|77894
|SKAGGS COMPANIES INC
|UNIFORMS
|1,754.74
|77895
|SMITH POWER PRODUCTS INC
|GENERATOR
|66,098.00
|77896
|SMYTH PRINTING INC
|SUPPLIES
|372.33
|77897
|SNAP-ON CREDIT LLC
|SUBSCRIPTION
|108.25
|77898
|SOUTHWEST COUNSELING SERVICE
|EVALUATIONS
|292.00
|77899
|SPECIALIZED PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS
|SERVICES
|6,000.00
|77900
|SPRING CREEK GUEST RANCH
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77901
|STERLING COMMUNICATIONS & ELECTRONICS INC
|RENT
|144.00
|77902
|SUNLITE SERVICE
|TOWING
|285.00
|77903
|SWCO CONSERVATION DISTRICT
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|23,234.67
|77904
|SWEETWATER CO TREASURER
|TAXES
|111.76
|77905
|SWEETWATER COUNTY INSURANCE
|PREMIUMS
|346,300.90
|77906
|SWEETWATER MEDICS LLC
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|27,369.58
|77907
|SWEETWATER PLUMBING & HEATING
|PARTS
|58.00
|77908
|SWEETWATER TROPHIES
|POSTAGE/AWARDS
|83.14
|77909
|SWICK’S MATCO TOOLS
|PARTS/TOOLS
|261.80
|77910
|TASC CLIENT SERVICES
|FEES
|1,132.69
|77911
|TEGELER & ASSOCIATES
|BOND
|50.00
|77912
|THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO
|PAINT
|271.90
|77913
|THE TIRE DEN INC
|TIRES/PARTS/LABOR/REPAIRS
|6,208.98
|77914
|THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PAYMENT CENTER
|SUBSCRIPTION
|1,423.50
|77915
|TRAPP, SADIE
|TRAVEL
|102.45
|77916
|TUBBS MD LLC, KENNON C
|INMATE MEDICAL
|5,000.00
|77917
|U S FOODS INC
|INMATE FOOD
|3,702.91
|77918
|UMR INC
|FEES
|5,171.05
|77919
|UNITED HEALTHCARE – BP
|FEES
|27,372.11
|77920
|UNITED SITE SERVICES
|RESTROOM
|114.00
|77921
|UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA
|PREMIUMS
|18,286.06
|77922
|UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY
|TRAINING
|300.00
|77923
|VARLEY MERCANTILE
|REFUND/AD
|32.70
|77924
|VEHICLE LIGHTING SOLUTIONS INC
|EQUIPMENT
|402.02
|77925
|VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES
|EQUIPMENT
|801.75
|77926
|VISION SERVICE PLAN
|PREMIUMS
|8,011.06
|77927
|WAXIE SANITARY SUPPLY
|SUPPLIES
|334.35
|77928
|WEIMER, JACK
|RENTAL
|430.00
|77929
|WENDLING, RANDAL M
|MILEAGE
|331.93
|77930
|WES’S LLC
|REFUND/AD
|59.35
|77931
|WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE
|SUPPLIES
|29.07
|77932
|WHISLER CHEVROLET COMPANY
|PARTS
|429.65
|77933
|WHITE MOUNTAIN MINING CO
|REFUND/AD
|16.35
|77934
|WY DEPT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
|FEES
|1,000.00
|77935
|WYOMING BEHAVORIAL INSTITUTE
|INVOLUNTARY HOLD
|1,508.00
|77936
|WYOMING MACHINERY COMPANY
|PARTS/LABOR/MILEAGE
|6,574.16
|77937
|WYOMING PATHOLOGY INC
|AUTOPSIES
|2,400.00
|77938
|WYOMING STATE BOARD OF PHARMACY
|REGISTRATION
|400.00
|77939
|YOUNG AT HEART CENTER
|GRANT EXPENSES
|1,837.27
|77940
|YOUTH HOME INC
|BUDGET ALLOCATION
|13,567.50
|77941
|YWCA OF SWEETWATER COUNTY
|GRANT EXPENSES
|5,603.95
|GRAND TOTAL:
|1,453,479.32
**************
|TAXPAYER
|VALUATION
|YATES PETROLEUM CORP
|-958
|YATES PETROLEUM CORP
|-1,000
|YATES PETROLEUM CORP
|-260
**************
PUBLIC HEARING
Budget Amendments
Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented Resolution 18-05-CL-01, Sweetwater County Budget Amendment due to unanticipated bonuses paid in November and additional positions approved and hired in the Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center. Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve Resolution 18-05-CL-01. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
**************
Budget Amendment- Assessor’s Office
Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented Resolution 18-05-CL-02. County Assessor Dave Divis was present to explain the request. Following discussion, Chairman West opened the public hearing. Hearing no comments, the public hearing was closed. Commissioner Johnson moved to approve Resolution 18-05-CL-02. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Commissioner Comments/Reports
Chairman West
Chairman West reported on the liaison meetings he attended for the 2013 6th Penny Joint Powers Board, Rock Springs Young at Heart Board, Fair Board and the Tripartite Board. Chairman West shared that he met with Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter and Board Treasurer Dan Stanton. Chairman West addressed the WCCA FY2019 dues request emailed by Wyoming County Commissioner Association Executive Director Pete Obermueller. The commission explained that they would address the dues during budget session. Chairman West shared that the occupancy permit was received for the Justice Center expansion.
Commissioner Kolb
Commissioner Kolb reported on the liaison meetings he attended for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County including the Buildings and Grounds meeting, the Finance and Audit meeting, and a special meeting. Commissioner Kolb further reported on the liaison meeting he attended for the Joint Telecommunications Board. Commissioner Kolb addressed that, through the WCCA, they continue to work on the Department of Health issues and where the control will be. Commissioner Kolb shared that he visited with Treasurer Robb Slaughter, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, Public Works Director Gene Legerski, and IT Director Tim Knight. Commissioner Kolb shared that, during the Recreation Board meeting that he was unable to attend, the board made a motion to close the pistol range and expressed his desire that the board reconsider.
Commissioner Van Matre
Commissioner Van Matre reported that he has been educating himself on the budget. Commissioner Van Matre reported on the liaison meetings he attended for Golden Hour Senior Citizen Center, and the Museum Board. Commissioner Van Matre shared that he visited with Custodial Supervisor Karen Bailey, Human Resource Director Garry McLean, and IT Director Tim Knight.
Commissioner Johnson
Commissioner Johnson read aloud the Facility Report received from Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich. Commissioner Johnson questioned if scheduling the Justice Center Expansion Grand Opening during the week of July 9, 2018 would work with everyone’s schedule and suggested that the Buildings Committee be in charge of coordinating the event. Commissioner Johnson reported on the CLG meeting that he attended.
Commissioner Wendling
Commissioner Wendling provided the Communities Protecting the Green update # 170. Commissioner Wendling shared that he participated in a conference call for the prescribed fire burn committee and, once by-laws are reviewed, he will address the commission and keep everyone apprised of the committee’s desire.
County Resident Concerns
Chairman West opened county resident concerns. Hearing no comments, county resident concerns were closed.
Break
Chairman West called for a break.
Action/Presentation Items
FY 2019 Budget Requests Filing
Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry presented the Fiscal Year 2019 budget request filings as required by State Statute. Following discussion, Commissioner Wendling moved to accept the Fiscal Year 2019-budget request filings. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Muley Fanatic Foundations Request to thank the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners for their support of HB 39
Muley Fanatic Foundation President/CEO Josh Coursey expressed his appreciation to the commission for their support of HB39 and presented each commissioner with a lapel pin. Following discussion, the commission expressed their appreciation.
Request to Replace Vacant Custodial Position
Custodial Supervisor Karen Bailey and Human Resource Director Garry McLean requested authorization to replace a vacant custodial position. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the replacement of the vacant custodial position. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Chief Deputy Assessor Discussion and Request to Replace Position
Commissioner Kolb moved to un-table the request to replace the vacant Chief Deputy Assessor position. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried with Commissioner Johnson opposing. County Assessor Dave Divis and Human Resource Director Garry McLean addressed the position of Chief Deputy Assessor. Following discussion regarding job title, description of job duties, compensation plan, and the prior resolution approved for elected official and chief deputy salaries, Commissioner Johnson moved to deny the request to fill the Chief Deputy position in the Assessor’s Office. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. Following discussion regarding how County Assessor Dave Divis would like to proceed with creating a chief appraiser position, the motion carried.
Following further discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion requesting that County Attorney Dan Erramouspe prepare and draft/modify a new resolution grandfathering the current chief deputies and moving forward with replacing them as full time county employees in the future. Commissioner Johnson moved to request that of County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and move forward to have him draft something for us. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Request to Reduce Retainage Percentage
Facilities Manager Chuck Radosevich and EDA Architect Tom Brennan presented a request from Groathouse Construction to reduce the retainage amount withheld on the Sweetwater County Justice Center Expansion project to 5% of the contract. County Treasurer Robb Slaughter was present to explain how the account has been set up. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to honor the request to reduce the retainage percentage to 5% of the contract. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion carried.
Award of the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project
Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project bid results. Following discussion, Commissioner Kolb moved to award the bid for the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project to Kilgore Companies dba Lewis & Lewis, Inc. in the sum of $1,108,421.10 as Gene Legerski presented. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Award of the 2018 Dust Control Project
Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the 2018 Dust Control Project bid results. Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to award the bid for the 2018 Dust Control Project to Dustbusters Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $378,002.96 and authorize the Chairman to sign all related documents. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.
AML Consent Form for County Road 4-18 AML Project 17.6B-Statewide
Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the AML Consent Form for County Road 4-18 AML Project 17.6B-Statewide Following discussion, Commissioner Johnson moved to honor the request for the Consent Form AML Project Number 17.6B-Statewide and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
AML Consent Form for Drilling and Gouting Work in Reliance –AML Project 17.6B-BRS-1D
Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the AML Consent Form for Drilling and Grouting work in Reliance- AML Project 17.6B-BRS-1D. Following discussion, Commissioner Wendling moved to approve the AML Consent Form for Drilling and Grouting Work in Reliance AML Project Number 17.6B-BRS-1D and authorize the Chairman to sign. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
BLM is Requesting a County License to install a 2” Waterline Along and Across CR#1 McKinnon Road
Public Works Director Gene Legerski presented the Sweetwater County License Application for the BLM to install a 2” Waterline along and across CR#1 McKinnon Road. Following discussion, Chairman West entertained a motion to approve the county license and allow the Public Works Director to issue and sign the license once all of the license requirements have been met. Commissioner Johnson so moved. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Break
Chairman West called for a break.
Proclamation for the 2018 National Economic Development Week
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Business Development Manager Kayla McDonald presented the Proclamation for the 2018 National Economic Development Week. Commissioner Kolb moved to approve the Sweetwater County Proclamation for Economic Development Week and authorize all the commissioners to sign. Commissioner Van Matre seconded the motion. The motion carried.
2013 6th Penny Joint Powers Board Appointment
Chairman West explained that his term on the 2013 6th Penny Joint Powers Board is expired and questioned if any of the commissioners would like to serve on that board. Chairman West indicated that he would be happy to continue serving if it is the commission’s desire. Commissioner Kolb moved to nominate our Chairman to continue serving. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
American Tower Lease Extension Letter
Following discussion regarding the American Tower lease extension letter, Chairman West entertained a motion to reject the offers from American Tower for Tower Site #420059. Commissioner Wendling so moved. Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Class of 2018 County Commissioners Scholarship Award
Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session to discuss the applicants. Commissioner Van Matre so moved. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried.
After coming out of executive session, Commissioner Wendling moved to approve– for the 2018 scholarship applications– the three $1,000.00 scholarships awarded by the Sweetwater County Commissioners be awarded to Abigaile Grubb (Green River), Nick Nelson (Rock Springs), and Sayre Thomas (Rock Springs); and, for the three alternates, Cameron Morris (Green River), Selena Souza (Green River) and Jaedan Carnahan (Rock Springs). Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. The motion carried. The commission wished the applicants the best.
Update on Oil and Gas Review
R T Consulting, Inc. President Ron Trowbridge provided an update on the oil and gas review explaining that he is having issues with the Department of Audit who are stating that the audit records requested are confidential. County Treasurer Robb Slaughter was also present to address any questions regarding reviewing of tax records. Discussion ensued relative to creating a coalition to act on replying to the letter from the Attorney General’s Office. Commissioner Johnson moved that we direct, at the request of the county attorney’s office, to draft a letter of clarification of their position as a step one in this process in trying to move forward in reviewing the records. Commissioner Kolb seconded the motion. The motion carried. The commission expressed their appreciation for the update.
Executive Session
Chairman West entertained a motion to enter into executive session for potential litigation, real estate and other matters. Commissioner Kolb so moved. Commissioner Wendling seconded the motion. The motion carried.
After coming out of executive session, Chairman West explained that no action was required.
Adjourn
There being no further business to come before the Board this day, the meeting was adjourned subject to the call of the Chairman.
This meeting was recorded and is available from the County Clerk’s office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming.
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING
Reid O. West, Chairman
Wally J. Johnson, Member
John K. Kolb, Member
ATTEST: Don Van Matre, Member
____________________________________ Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk Randal M. Wendling, Member
**************
This is published as a free public service.