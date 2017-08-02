Missing Senior Found Safe

ROCK SPRINGS — A Washington man who went missing from eastern Sweetwater County on July 30 was found safe in Montana on Wednesday.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said city police officers in Missoula, Montana located 82-year-old Robert Winters at a restaurant there early Wednesday morning.

Winters, who is a victim of Alzheimer’s disease and short-term memory loss, was traveling home to Port Angeles, Washington, through Wyoming on July 30 with his wife Barbara when the couple stopped in Wamsutter, west of Rawlins, Wyoming. Winters drove off alone and was reported missing.

Lowell said investigating deputies entered Winters and his vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, into NCIC (the National Crime Information Center) and began their search.

County deputies and the Wyoming Highway Patrol determined that Winters’s credit card was used late Monday afternoon (July 31) in Eden, Idaho, along the Interstate 84 corridor and followed up with authorities there.

Lowell said Winters was uninjured and has been checked into a Missoula hotel. His case has been referred to Montana’s Adult Protection Services agency, and his family notified of his whereabouts.