EVANSTON — According to the Uinta County Herald, Jerrod Lamont Dixon, 22, and Alonzo Marvin Anderson, 21 both of Missouri, were arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

The chase originated near milepost 41 when a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper spotted the men’s stolen vehicle.

The pursuit reportedly reached speeds of 118 miles per hour.

The men were captured in Evanston after fleeing the wrecked car.

