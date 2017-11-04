Modern Makers’ Family Fun Night

It’s a time to get the family together and do something fun!



Modern Makers is hosting a Family Fun Night November 17.

Family Fun Night

Friday, Nov. 17, 6 – 9 pm

Modern Makers, 541 E. Flaming Gorge Way #A, Green River

Come create and play with us on Family night! Families have the option to paint, journal, wood burn, mod podge, sew or crochet.



Have the chance to meet the Modern Makers Coaches, explore your creativity, and enjoy yummy food.

During the event, there will be a 20% discount on in-store purchases!

Visit Modern Makers for their other weekly events!

A Thank You from Modern Makers

We are very grateful to the Rock Spring and Green River Community for their generosity during our Oct 20th Rock Painting Fundraiser. We were able to raise enough funds for Red Cross to support relieve efforts for victims of Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Las Vegas Shooting,” ~ Modern Makers .

Open Everyday 1 pm – 7 pm

*Saturdays – 10 am – 6:30 pm

Be Social with Modern Makers

