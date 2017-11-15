Modern Makers Presents Free Wonder Wednesday Crafts Event

GREEN RIVER– Modern Makers has been hosting free craft events all month as part of their Wonder Wednesday series in which kids or the whole family can enjoy a craft project while learning about science, and this Wednesday, November 15, is the Making Our Planet event.



When and Where

Wonder Wednesday takes place every Wednesday from 4 to 5 pm at the Modern Makers store located at 541 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.



Event Details

The event is free and welcome to all. There is no sign up for this event and all supplies are included.

Wonder Wednesday offers an hour of scientific discovery where kids can gain scientific knowledge while also allowing themselves to be creative, imaginative, and curious.



Wonder Wednesday Schedule

November 1: The Northern Lights

November 8: Lava In A Cup

November 15: Making Our Galaxy

November 22: Make A Planet

November 29: How Magma Shapes Earth

For More Information

For more information regarding the Wonder Wednesday events, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.