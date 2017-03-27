Moeller Will Continue His Soccer Career at Western

ROCK SPRINGS – Just a few days after landing one Rock Springs Tiger, the Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Soccer team landed another one.

On Monday, Kade Moeller signed his letter of intent to play soccer for the Mustangs next season. While he is focused on his senior year at Rock Springs High School, Moeller said he is excited about taking his game to the next level.

“Obviously the tuition is one reason but I also wanted to stay close to home and my parents,” Moeller said on his decision to attend WWCC in the fall. “I know a lot of the players and since it’s close to home I have met most of the other. I have toured the campus and know my way around and already have my dorm set.”

WWCC Head Coach Jeff Atkinson knew Moeller was going to be a great fit after watching a short workout with the Mustangs.

“Obviously we are excited about his height and speed,” Atkinson said. “What sold me was watching him during a little tryout with the team. He was very unselfish and looked for the open man. If he had the shot he took it but he looked for the open man first. It is something we have missed at forward the last several seasons.”

