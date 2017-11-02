Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Possessing Child Pornography

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

This investigation was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Intermountain West Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory Computer Analysis Response Team, the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced Manuel David Orozco, 42, to 120 months in prison, 10 years of supervised release, and a $5,100 special assessment. When he was arrested, Orozco was a Tier I sex offender, because he had been convicted of sex offenses against children in the state of Oregon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Bartleson, District of Montana, prosecuted this case.

