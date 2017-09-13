Montana Resident Killed In Accident Near Alpine

ALPINE — On September 12th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 120 on US 89 near Alpine, Wyoming. At 5:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one vehicle rollover.

A 1997 Subaru Outback was traveling southbound on US 89. For reasons unknown, the Subaru drifted off the north shoulder of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The Subaru then vaulted and rolled once before coming to a rest on the vehicle’s wheels on the north side of the highway. During the rollover, both occupants, who were unrestrained by seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The passenger was transported via ambulance to the Star Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the Subaru been identified as 45-year-old Dillon, Montana resident James Watters.

This is the 103rd fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 83 in 2016, 111 in 2015, and 107 in 2014 to date.