GILLETTE — District Judge Michael Nick Deegan sentenced Montano to 60 years in prison for a double murder. The victims were both childhood friends of Montano’s.

Kylee Collins received a two-year jail sentence for her role in the murder.

Montano had pleaded no contest to the double murder of Phillip Brewer, 33, and Jody Fortuna, 37.

Montano then dismembering the bodies in an attempt to dispose of them.