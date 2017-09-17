Mostly Clear Tonight, With A Low Around 42

Patchy valley fog this morning will clear out leaving a mostly clear day. After a cold morning, temperatures will warm at least 10 degrees over yesterday’s highs. Winds will pick up this afternoon and again Monday, with Monday being the windier of the two days. Showers will move into the west tomorrow, especially later in the day and night, as another storm system approaches.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.