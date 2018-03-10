There are lingering areas of light snow and strong winds occurring in the north and central areas of the state, which will end by this afternoon. Otherwise, expect decreasing clouds through the day behind the cold front. Temperatures will be a little cooler today and tonight, with a warming trend starting on Sunday. Gusty winds will persist along the cold frontal boundary as it travels across eastward, before exiting the region in the late afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. East wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.