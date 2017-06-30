Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. Warmer temperatures on tap as high pressure builds into the Cowboy State and persists through the weekend. Flooding along the Big Horn River in northwestern Washakie County.

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87.