Mostly Cloudy Today, 60% Chance of Showers

Widespread rain showers will continue through tonight across Wyoming, with snow showers in the mountains. There will be patchy fog this morning as well. The Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through early Sunday for large snow accumulations. Rain showers, heavy at times, could produce localized flooding. This afternoon could see isolated thunderstorms develop with associated gusty winds/small hail possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Numerous rain showers early in the morning. Scattered rain showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Tonight Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 34. Southwest winds around 15 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Sunday Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 62. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Monday Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 64. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Monday Night Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Tuesday



Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Thursday Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday Night Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday