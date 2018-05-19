Mostly cloudy and cooler conditions will prevail across west and central Wyoming today. Morning rain showers across central Wyoming will decrease in the afternoon. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop across the Far West this afternoon and evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday



A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday