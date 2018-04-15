High Pressure over the central Rockies will bring increasing cloudiness and warmer temperatures to much of Wyoming today…with a few rain/snow showers and late day thunderstorms possible across the west. This warm and mostly dry pattern will continue on Monday with increased fire danger…before another cold front slides across the region on Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a south southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.