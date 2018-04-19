Clouds will increase across Wyoming today along with warmer temperatures as High Pressure remains across the region for one more day. A Pacific Low Pressure system will then rotate across the region on Friday and bring scattered rain and snow showers to much of central and southern Wyoming. Drier and warmer weather will then take over this weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.