Mostly Sunny With A Calm Winds, High Near 85

High Pressure over the Four Corners region will pump some sub-tropical moisture across the Intermountain West today. This moist and unstable weather pattern will bring some clouds to Wyoming today along with a few late day Showers and Thunderstorms. Some of these storms can produce areas of Gusty Winds and Small Hail at times. Similar conditions will prevail on Thursday while above normal temperatures will continue through Sunday.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.