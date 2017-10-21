Mostly Sunny, Gusty With A High Near 41

Breezy conditions will continue across the state today. Strong to possibly high winds will occur in the Absaroka Mountains and Cody Foothills late tonight and into Sunday. Isolated to scattered snow showers will linger in the west through Monday.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.