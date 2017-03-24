Mostly Sunny High Of 53



A day of reprieve, as high pressure builds over the Cowboy State today with dry conditions. Skies will be mostly clear for much of the area, with most of the clouds over southern and eastern portions of the state and will erode away later this morning. This will be brief however, as skies become mostly cloudy later this evening ahead of a weak system that will move over the area Saturday into Sunday. This system could bring another round of widely scattered showers to the area Saturday and Saturday night.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light west wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.





Saturday

Scattered rain and snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night

Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind around 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night

Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

ThursdayA chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.