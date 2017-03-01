A little bit more sun in the forecast today! Clouds will still be sticking around though, keeping skies partly cloudy. High winds are likely along the Cody Foothills and Absaroka Mountains today. Otherwise, light snow continues to linger west, mainly in the mountains, but Friday is shaping up to be dry. Finally! However, the weekend does look to bring back more moisture and, high winds.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.