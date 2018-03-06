Mostly clear and cool weather for the Cowboy State through Wednesday. There are some lingering snow flurries that will end later this morning. A new frontal system will approach from the west on Thursday bringing increased clouds across the region and warmer temperatures. There will be snow moving into the west and northwest, increasing through Friday. Strong winds for the Cody Foothills and the southern wind corridor are also expected on Thursday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of flurries between 8am and 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 42. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 13 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.