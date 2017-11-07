A few clouds this morning along with patchy fog in some valleys & basins, but otherwise a mostly sunny & cool Tuesday. Wednesday will be mainly dry & clear as well. The next system will bring precipitation chances back to the west, starting Thursday, in the form of light snow.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Veterans Day
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.