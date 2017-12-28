Slightly warmer temperatures will continue until a cold front brings temperatures down again on Sunday. Snow will persist west and north through the weekend with the heaviest snow still expected on Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds will be felt across the area, with possibly strong winds in the Lee of the Absarokas tonight into Friday morning. Blowing snow is likely today as winds pick up.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

New Year’s Day Sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Periods of snow are expected to persist in the West through the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening through Saturday. The mountains are expected to see around a foot of new snow and localized amounts of ~15 inches are quite possible. Many western valleys will also receive a few inches of new snow.