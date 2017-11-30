Mostly sunny skies and still cooler today across the Cowboy State. A new weather system moves into the west tonight for an increased chance of snow showers in the mountains tonight and Friday. Mostly cloudy skies on Friday for the rest of the region, although dry with strong winds possible in the normal wind prone areas. Winds will pick up again tonight for the Cody Foothills with the approach of this next system with High Winds possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Light southwest wind.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday

NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 35.