Mostly Sunny, With A High Near 41; Twenty Percent Chance Of Snow Early Monday Morning

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories still in effect for western Wyoming. Significant snow is expected to diminish today before starting again tonight into Monday. High winds expected in the Cody Foothills through Monday morning with breezy to strong winds elsewhere. The temperatures will remain on the warmer side for the next few days with the continued southwest winds.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of snow before 11am, then isolated snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Scattered snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.