Partly Cloudy skies and Mild Temperatures will prevail across much of Wyoming today and Saturday…with Light Snowfall returning to the Northwest. Winds and Clouds will then increase across the Cowboy State on Sunday as a Pacific Cold Front approaches the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.