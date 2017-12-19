High Pressure will shift southward today giving Wyoming one last day of fairly dry and mild weather. Clouds will increase across the Cowboy State today with Scattered Snow Showers over the Northwest. A Canadian Cold Front will then slide across the region late Wednesday…providing another round of Colder weather with more Snowfall.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.