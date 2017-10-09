The cold front is across southeastern Wyoming and will continue to slowly exit the state. Lingering rain and snow showers will diminish through the morning. Patchy fog this morning will reform again overnight tonight. Temperatures will start a slow warmup today, although tonight will still be quite chilly. The remainder of the week will be mainly dry with a chance of showers in the northwest on Thursday and Friday and then Saturday seeing a better chance for rain and snow, mainly west of the Divide and in the north.
Detailed Forecast
Columbus Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 51.