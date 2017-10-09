Mostly Sunny, With A High Near 44

The cold front is across southeastern Wyoming and will continue to slowly exit the state. Lingering rain and snow showers will diminish through the morning. Patchy fog this morning will reform again overnight tonight. Temperatures will start a slow warmup today, although tonight will still be quite chilly. The remainder of the week will be mainly dry with a chance of showers in the northwest on Thursday and Friday and then Saturday seeing a better chance for rain and snow, mainly west of the Divide and in the north.

